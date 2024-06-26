Venezuela and Mexico, who find themselves at the top of the 2024 Copa America Group B standings with three points, meet in the second match of group play on Wednesday at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. Venezuela opened their tournament with a 2-1 victory over Ecuador on Saturday, while Mexico earned a 1-0 win over Jamaica, scoring a goal in the 70th minute. The Mexicans may have suffered a significant blow, however, when captain Edson Alvarez was forced to leave with an injured left leg. Venezuela entered the competition on a bit of a roll and have posted a 3-2-4 mark since 2026 World Cup qualifying in September. Mexico, meanwhile, are 3-3 since the beginning of the year, with wins over Panama, Bolivia and Jamaica.

Kickoff is set for 9 p.m. ET. Mexico are listed as the +110 favorites (risk $100 to win $110) in its latest Venezuela vs. Mexico odds, with Venezuela the +280 underdogs. A draw is priced at +210 and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Last year he was profitable in multiple areas on his soccer picks, including Euro qualifying (+6.30 units), the EFL Cup (+4.47), the FA Cup (+3.07) and the Champions League (+3.05) among others.

Here are the betting lines and trends for Venezuela vs. Mexico:

Venezuela vs. Mexico over/under: 2.5 goals

Venezuela vs. Mexico money line: Mexico +110, Draw +210, Venezuela +280

VEN: Venezuela have outscored their opposition 13-8 since the beginning of 2023

MEX: El Tri holds a 2-1-2 edge in their last five matches against Venezuela

Why you should back Mexico

The loss of Alvarez will definitely hurt El Tri's offense, but the squad boasts a talented roster. Among those who could come to the forefront is forward Santiago Gimenez. The 23-year-old joined the national team in 2021 and has registered four goals in 27 appearances. He took two shots, including one on target, in Saturday's win. In 30 appearances for Feyenoord this past season, he scored 23 goals. He has 38 goals in league play in 62 matches over the past two years.

Midfielder Orbelin Pineda has been a member of the Mexican national team since 2016 and has appeared in 70 matches. In that time, he has scored 10 goals, including one this year in a 3-0 win over Panama during the 2024 CONCACAF Nation League Finals in March. Pineda has played for AEK Athens in Super League Greece the past two seasons. On loan from Celta of La Liga in Spain, he scored nine goals in 36 appearances for AEK Athens in 2022-2023. He had three goals in 33 matches this past year.

Why you should back Venezuela

Forward Salomon Rondon, the team's vice-captain, is among Venezuela's top scoring threats. Since joining the national team in 2008, he has scored 41 times in 105 appearances. He scored the lone goal in a 1-0 win over Paraguay this past September during 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying. He also had a goal in a 2-0 win over Chile in October, also in World Cup qualifying. He plays professionally for Pachuca of Liga MX in Mexico, and has 10 goals in 21 appearances this season.

Midfielder Eduard Bello scored a goal on one shot on target in Saturday's win. The 28-year-old, who has played for his national team since 2018, has three goals in 15 matches. Bello also plays professionally in Liga MX, and is a member of Mazatlan. In 25 appearances this year, he has three goals. He has 66 career goals in 299 appearances since turning pro in 2013.

How to make Mexico vs. Venezuela picks

