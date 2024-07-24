For the third time in four years, the Major League Soccer All-Stars will take on the Liga MX All-Stars in the 2024 MLS All-Star Game on Wednesday at Lower.com Field in Columbus, Ohio. This format of the MLS All-Star Game was introduced in 2021 and repeated a year later, with the MLS All-Stars defeating the Mexican side on penalties in Los Angeles and following with a 2-1 victory in Saint Paul, Minn. Last season, the MLS All-Stars were trounced 5-0 by Arsenal of the English Premier League in Washington D.C.

Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. ET. The MLS squad is the -135 favorite (risk $135 to win $100) in the latest MLS All-Stars vs. Liga MX All-Stars odds, while the Mexican side is a +270 underdog. A 90-minute draw is priced at +320, and the over/under for total goals scored is 3.5.

MLS All-Stars vs. Liga MX All-Stars money line: MLS -135, Liga MX +270, Draw +320

MLS All-Stars vs. Liga MX All-Stars over/under: 3.5 goals



MLS: The MLS All-Stars are 10-9 against international competition in the All-Star Game



LIGA: The Liga MX All-Stars have converted just once in each of their first two appearances in the MLS All-Star Game



Why you should back the MLS All-Stars

The MLS All-Stars will be missing some of their biggest stars, as Inter Miami teammates Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez are dealing with injuries while the league's leading scorer, Cristian Arango of Real Salt Lake (17 goals), is serving a suspension. But the MLS All-Star squad still has some dangerous offensive weapons at its disposal. One of them is D.C. United striker Christian Benteke, a two-time All-Star who is tied for second in scoring this season with 16 goals.

The 33-year-old Belgian is even with LAFC winger Denis Bouanga, who led MLS in 2023 with 20 tallies. Born in France, the 29-year-old Bouanga also will be making his second All-Star Game appearance. Strikers Cucho Hernandez of the Columbus Crew and Petar Musa of FC Dallas also are scoring threats as they are tied with two others for fifth in the league with 13 goals apiece. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back the Liga MX All-Stars

The Liga MX All-Stars should have an advantage in regard to stamina, as the new Liga MX season started just a few weeks ago. Two players who are among the top scorers in Liga MX thus far are on the All-Star roster, as midfielder Cesar Huerta of Pumas UNAM and Tigres UANL striker Andre-Pierre Gignac both have netted a pair of goals. The 23-year-old Huerta recorded 11 goals in 37 matches with Pumas in 2023-24.

Gignac, a 38-year-old from France, is Los Tigres' all-time leading scorer with 185 goals in 329 contests. Meanwhile, CF Pachuca striker Salomon Rondon is another player who can help lead the Liga MX All-Stars to victory. The 34-year-old Venezuelan, who has played in the Spanish La Liga, English Premier League, the Russian Premier League and the Chinese Super League in his career, shared the Clausura 2024 lead with eight goals. See which team to pick here.

