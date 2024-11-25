untitled-design-2024-10-20t160745-976.png
Getty Images

Four teams remain in the MLS Cup Playoffs as the Conference Finals take place this coming Saturday. Orlando City take on the New York Red Bulls at 7 p.m. ET while the LA Galaxy face the Seattle Sounders at 10 p.m. 

Here's what to know:

Wildcard results

Tuesday, Oct. 22
Montreal 2, Atlanta United 2

Wednesday, Oct. 23
Vancouver Whitecaps 5, Portland Timbers 0

MLS Playoff Bracket

MLS Cup Playoff Schedule

Eastern Conference Round 1 Best-of-3 Series
No. 1 Inter Miami CF vs. No. 9 Atlanta United 
Oct. 25: Inter Miami 2, Atlanta 1
Nov. 2: Atlanta 2, Inter Miami 1
Nov. 9: Inter Miami 2, Atlanta 3 

No. 2 Columbus Crew vs. No. 7 New York Red Bulls
Oct. 29: RBNY 1, Crew 0
Nov. 3: RBNY 2, Crew 2 (RBNY win and advance 5-4 on Penalties)
 
No. 3 FC Cincinnati vs. No. 6 New York City FC
Oct. 28: FCC 1, NYCFC 0
Nov. 2: NYCFC 3, FCC 1
Nov. 9: FCC 0, NYCFC 0 (NYCFC win and advance 6-5 on penalties)

No. 4 Orlando City SC vs. No. 5 Charlotte FC
Oct. 27: Orlando 2, Charlotte 0
Nov. 1: Charlotte 0, Orlando 0 (Charlotte win on pens 3-1)
Nov. 9, 6 p.m: Orlando 1, Charlotte 1 (Orlando win and advance 4-1 on penalties)

Western Conference Round 1 Best-of-3 Series
No. 1 LAFC vs. No. 8 Vancouver Whitecaps FC
Oct. 27: LAFC 2, Whitecaps 1
Nov. 3: Whitecaps 3, LAFC 0
Nov. 8: LAFC 1, White Caps 0

No. 2 LA Galaxy vs. No. 7 Colorado Rapids
Oct. 26: Galaxy 5, Rapids 0
Nov. 1: Rapids 1, Galaxy 4 

No. 3 Real Salt Lake vs. No. 6 Minnesota United FC
Oct. 29: Minnesota 0, RSL 0 (Minn win on PKs, 5-4)
Nov. 2, 9 p.m.: Minnesota 1, RSL 1 (Minn win on PKs, 3-1)

No. 4 Seattle Sounders FC vs. No. 5 Houston Dynamo FC
Oct. 28: Sounders 0, Dynamo 0 (Sea win on PKs, 5-4)
Nov. 3: Dynamo 1, Sounders 1 (Sea win and advance 7-6 on penalties)

Conference Semifinals
Nov. 23, 5:30 p.m.: RBNY 2, NYCFC 0
Nov. 23, 10:30 p.m.: Seattle Sounders 2, LAFC 1
Nov. 24, 3:30 p.m.: Orlando 1, Atlanta United 0
Nov. 24, 6 p.m.: LA Galaxy 6, Minnesota United 2

Conference Finals
Saturday, Nov. 30 - Sunday, Dec. 1

MLS Cup presented by Audi
Saturday, Dec. 7, 4 p.m. ET