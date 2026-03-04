While teams in the Premier League struggle for consistency, Michael Carrick's Manchester United have been able to take advantage, firmly gaining control of their Champions League fate while rising into the top four of the Premier League table. Ahead of Aston Villa on goal difference and six points ahead of sixth-place Chelsea, if the Premier League can go another season of securing five UCL places, United's return to Europe's most prestigious competition will be all but confirmed, but even if they don't, the Red Devils are well placed as we enter the stretch run.

How to watch Newcastle United vs. Manchester United, odds

Date : Wednesday, March 4 | Time : 3:15 p.m. ET

: Wednesday, March 4 | : 3:15 p.m. ET Location : St. James' Park -- Newcastle upon Tyne, England

: St. James' Park -- Newcastle upon Tyne, England Live stream: Peacock

Peacock Odds: Newcastle United +170; Draw +250; Manchester United +155

Despite coming up short in the Europa League final last season to Tottenham, United haven't competed in the Champions League since the 2023-24 season, and it has been even longer, back to the 2021-22 season, since they've last made it out of the group stage. For a team who are expected to be challenging for silverware each season based on club size and history, it has been a long time since United could feel comfortable about their place in the table, but that's changing this season, despite having an interim manager.

Unbeaten in their last five matches, United have the confidence that they'll take down teams in their way, which is an improvement from where things were. The form of the attack has played a large role in that, particularly that of young striker Benjamin Sesko, who has goals in three consecutive matches and six goals in his last 10 appearances. Three of those goals have come from the bench, as with United's attacking depth, Sesko has been able to overwhelm tired defenses.

Only 22, he will have wanted to be the starter after joining from RB Leipzig in Germany, but being able to establish himself as an impact player will go a long way if United can keep their form going. They'll add more matches to the schedule next season, and he'll get even more chances. Next up is a tough clash with Newcastle United, but the schedule is in United's favor, with the Red Devils not having European soccer while a Champions League date with Barcelona looming for the Magpies. Looking ahead could lead to rotation for Eddie Howe's team, but even if it doesn't, they've had to play more matches over the course of the season than United and midweek soccer is when matches like these catch up to a team.