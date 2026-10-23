Bayern Munich Vincent Kompany was hospitalized after collapsing on Friday. The Belgian coach collapsed following a training session and reportedly required emergency transport. According to BILD, a rescue helicopter landed at the training ground earlier in the day. Kompany's need to go to the hospital was announced by the club on Friday afternoon.

"Vincent Kompany had to seek medical treatment on Friday after collapsing during training for FC Bayern's second team," the statement said. "The first-team coach had been watching the second team's session. Kompany will undergo thorough examination in the hospital and remain in medical care. For the time being, his coaching staff will manage training and match operations."

Kompany also missed sessions on Monday and Tuesday ahead of the club's Champions League fixture against Arsenal, which were overseen by assistant coach Aaron Danks. The 40-year-old contracted a viral infection last week and skipped post-match interviews after Bayern's 6-1 victory over RB Leipzig, though he still managed the match from the sidelines. Danks confirmed in a pre-game news conference that the virus had affected Kompany's legs, with the manager feeling pain in them. It's not known if that same virus has any relation to Friday's collapse.

It's not the first medical emergency that Bayern have dealt with this season as midfielder Jamal Musiala had also collapsed due to microseizures related to a neurological dysfunction. During preseason, he went down off the ball after playing five minutes before needing to receive medical treatment.

Next up, Bayern Munich will face Freiburg in the Bundesliga on Sunday. Currently undefeated to start the season, they are level atop the league table with Borussia Dortmund while sitting 14th in the Champions League standings.