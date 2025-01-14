Liverpool's quest to win the Premier League title for the first time since 2020 continues on Tuesday, when they travel to Nottingham Forest in one of the day's biggest matches.

The Reds enter the game with a six point lead atop the table but are up against the third-ranked Forest, whose defense-first strategy has allowed them to emerge as a surprise contender for a top four spot. Forest can rise up to second place if they better Arsenal's result in Wednesday's North London Derby, though Liverpool should not be underestimated in a rematch of their only Premier League loss so far this season.

Here's what you need to know before tuning in.

How to watch and odds



Date : Tuesday, Jan. 14 | Time : 3 p.m. ET

: Tuesday, Jan. 14 | : 3 p.m. ET Location : City Ground -- West Bridgford, England

: City Ground -- West Bridgford, England TV: USA Network | Live stream: Fubo (try for free)

USA Network | Fubo (try for free) Odds: Nottingham Forest +440; Draw +310; Liverpool -160

Storylines

Liverpool's grip on top spot is still quite strong, especially when considering they have a game in hand, but the last week and change have been somewhat trying for Arne Slot's side. In their 2-2 draw against Manchester United and 1-0 loss at Tottenham Hotspur in the EFL Cup, the Reds looked a step behind their dominant selves and failed to gain real control in either game. The big question is if that was a temporary blip, perhaps caused by fatigue during a busy season. Slot had the opportunity to rotate through his options over the weekend, when they beat Accrington Stanley 4-0 in the FA Cup, potentially offering his side some crucial rest before Tuesday's big Premier League game.

Slot will have a majority of his squad available for the midweek matchup, including the in-form Mohamed Salah. His unresolved contract status has not gotten in the way of his on-field excellence, to the point that he already has 21 goals across all competitions this season. He's not the only impactful goalscorer that Liverpool could count on against Forest – Luis Diaz and Cody Gakpo each have 12 goals and could play a big role on Tuesday.

Projected Liverpool lineup

Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson, Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Salah, Jones, Gakpo, Diaz

Prediction

A game between two defensively-sound teams is unlikely to offer a lot of goals, but if anyone's going to break the deadlock, it's Mohamed Salah. Expect the Egypt international to add another goal to his impressive tally and extend Liverpool's stay atop the league table further. Pick: Nottingham Forest 0, Liverpool 1