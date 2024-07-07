The final four teams are remaining in Euo 2024 and no matter what, they will bring us a Euro final that hasn't been played before. In a tournament that may set the record for own goals, England, the Netherlands, France and Spain are the final teams remaining in Germany. But only two can make the final on July 14 in Olympiastadion. Which teams would make the best final?

From entertainment to star power and storylines, there are many ways to answer this question, but let's take a look at what a dream Euro final of these four teams would look like:

4. England vs. France

Sure, there's history between these two teams, and they were both among the favorites to win this tournament, but that doesn't mean that seeing a masked Kylian Mbappe against Harry Kane not being able to get a shot off would be fun. International soccer does trend toward teams who have their defenses in order which both of these sides do but France have yet to score a goal from open play in this tournament while England seem bent on using players outside of their best positions. There's no knocking what got these teams here but if they make it to the final, it would feel destined for a 0-0 penalty shootout.

3. France vs. Netherlands

The only reason that this match ranks higher than France facing England is that Cody Gakpo could beat France's defense to win the Golden Boot after having what was thought to be his fourth goal of the tournament turned into an own goal. The Netherlands have been efficient but France's defense has turned fun attacking sides into shells of themselves, and what France don't do to stop the Dutch attack, Memphis Depay may do on his own with ill-advised shots.

2. England vs. Spain

A good test of England's defense, Spain have been among the most impressive teams to play in the Euros so far. Moving the ball around with ease, Nico Williams, Lamine Yamal, and Dani Olmo are top-class creators who can turn an inch of space into a goal. England have had moments where they seem vulnerable and Spain would be able to take advantage of them. Looking at things from a different angle, Spain's defense hasn't been properly tested and Bukayo Saka would have a field day looking for space to create against Spanish fullbacks.

1. Spain vs. Netherlands

Attack, attack and more attack! In a rematch of the 2010 World Cup final, Spain and the Netherlands would play in an incredible final. Spain may come into that match as favorites but that wouldn't mean that they would make easy work of the Dutch. The Netherlands have shown resilience during the Euros so far and would be able to create chances against Spain. Again, it would come down to Depay's form in front of net but it would be an exciting encounter.