LONDON -- A brilliant Reece James free kick at the death saved Chelsea from a third defeat in five Premier League games. Perhaps it might even serve to be the rallying point to push Enzo Maresca's side away from the Champions League tumult they seemed to have risen above before Christmas. For now, however, the teams that matter are over the Blues' shoulders.

The days when the football world seemed to be arguing against Maresca's assertion that Chelsea were not title contenders look a long time ago. They were wrong. He was on the money. If there is a chasing pack behind Liverpool, don't count this team in it. They are where they needed to be at the start of the season, a top-four spot. For how much longer though?

But for Brentford's late heroics, crisis' Manchester City would have snatched it off Chelsea. Newcastle might just do so Wednesday night anyway. Aston Villa could also be snapping at their heels. And then, of course, there is Bournemouth, who may have ridden Nicolas Jackson's abysmal finishing and fortune in the first half, but, even in a diminished form, proved themselves to be a serious outfit who will absolutely be in the European conversation if they can find fitness and forwards in the January window.

From the moment the teamsheet's revealed a Bournemouth bench of six academy graduates, a newly returned Watford loanee, the third-choice goalkeeper and Justin Kluivert, the sense was that this was the day for Chelsea to get their groove back. Maresca has not been without injury issues of his own but James was able to get his first Premier League minutes since November, Romeo Lavia since December. The home side's was a bench replete with internationals and expensive additions, including the Bayern Munich target Christopher Nkunku. The starters weren't too shabby either. They should have had enough.

In the first half, it really seemed they did. Bournemouth had no answer for the elegant interplay, particularly in the left channel, of Jadon Sancho, Enzo Fernandez and Jackson. Those three had already combined with Palmer to create one prime opportunity in the first minute. When Marc Cucurella intercepted the ball soon after they were at it again.

For all that Jackson would infuriate the Stamford Bridge faithful before the night was out, few forwards could have made the opener like he did. Three red and black shirts converged on the Senegal international. He held onto possession and drove away. Palmer knew that's what he would do, he was on his bike and ready to claim the through ball. Composure personified, he sent Mark Travers to the decks with a dummy before rolling into the bottom corner.

How Jackson could have done with Palmer's steeliness in front of goal. This was last year's version of the Chelsea striker, a player whose many impressive qualities were crushed under the weight of so many misses. Individually, most of those were the sort of chances that are missed more often than you might realize. The flick of an awkwardly bouncing ball at the near post, a low drive against the post, the rebound from his initial header that he managed to guide into the side-netting: the xG of any one shot is likely less than you think. When you take seven of them, though, you'd best convert one.

Jackson's profligacy kept Bournemouth alive. Andoni Iraola had tried adjustments to exploit the weak point that was Moises Caicedo inverting from right back. Tyler Adams dropped back and wide from midfield, empowering Milos Kerkez to push on and aid Antoine Semenyo. That was the most effective route to what few shots came the visitors' way in a trying half that saw James Hill exit with his shirt over his head, the latest injury blow for a Bournemouth side who shouldn't be able to ride a dozen absentees this effectively.

After the break, much, much more of what works. In the first 20 minutes of the second half, a full 50 percent of the Cherries' passes went long. Given half an opening, the ball would go high in the direction of Antoine Semenyo, who was in that sort of mood. Get the ball at his feet and the best his opponent could do was foul him. Caicedo did just that, Kluivert scoring his sixth penalty of the season.

Caicedo might have gotten contact on Semenyo, Josh Acheampong couldn't even do that when the Bournemouth forward shuffled from his right side to his left, driving a shot high and hard beyond Robert Sanchez. The young defender would be hauled off before too long but there are many more experienced defenders who would have had no answer for the Premier League's best forward.

Bournemouth had their chances to put the game out of sight. One of the curious aspects of their tendency to hit the ball long into the attacking third is to draw a similar approach from their opponents, who attempt more such passes against Iraola teams than anyone else. For a while, it looked like that would be Chelsea's downfall, hit and hopes mopped up by Ryan Christie and the impressive Adams. Another Jackson miss aside, it looked like Bournemouth would hold on.

Then Christie went through the back of Joao Felix in prime shooting range. The visitors might have constructed their wall better, allowing Tosin Adarabioyo to position himself where he could duck out of the line of the shot. Travers was unsighted, James jubilant as his shot arced into the bottom right corner.

Might this be the moment to get Chelsea back on track? It will depend. The team of the first half are good enough to not really get embroiled in the top-four race. The clumsy approach to defending Bournemouth in the second is what dragged this team back into the mire over the last few weeks. Until they settle into one mood or another, they are unlikely to restore their preeminent spot in the Champions League race.