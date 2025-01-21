2026 World Cup co-hosts Mexico wrap up their two game swing of South America on Tuesday, when they face River Plate in an international friendly.

Mexico are coming off a 2-0 win over Brazilian club Internacional on Thursday, opening their 2025 calendar on a positive note. Head coach Javier Aguirre is working exclusively with a squad based in Liga MX for this month's friendlies, since they do not fall in a FIFA window, offering him a major opportunity to expand the player pool as the road to the World Cup continues. Tuesday's game against Argentine heavyweight River Plate will offer another chance as the competition for roster spots in 2026 heats up.

Here's what you need to know before tuning in.

How to watch

Date: Tuesday, Jan. 21 | Time: 3 p.m. ET

Tuesday, Jan. 21 | 3 p.m. ET Location: Estadio Monumental -- Buenos Aires, Argentina

Estadio Monumental -- Buenos Aires, Argentina Watch: Univision, TUDN, ViX

Why are Mexico playing club teams?

This will be the third friendly in three months that Mexico has scheduled against club teams, the result of unusual scheduling constraints. A majority of the FIFA international windows leading up to the 2026 World Cup are reserved for qualifying matches, which Mexico and their fellow 2026 co-hosts, the U.S. and Canada, will not need to partake in. It makes scheduling meaningful friendlies difficult – the U.S. men's national team, for example, had to call off plans to host England in the summer because the Three Lions' qualifying schedule got in the way, per The Philadelphia Inquirer.

While the U.S. and Canada have been able to book friendlies against other national teams, Mexico has filled their calendar with games against clubs. Valencia used an October friendly to gain visibility with their Mexican fanbase, while El Tri have traveled to South America with some of the continent's biggest clubs hosting them.

Prediction

River Plate are still in preseason mode, which may suit Mexico's players well. Much like El Tri did in Brazil on Thursday, expect them to come out with another win to close out their January camp. Pick: River Plate 0, Mexico 2