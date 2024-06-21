In spite of all the complexities that could emerge in the next few days as six sides vie for four bonus spots in the Euro 2024 knockout rounds, the equation for Scotland and Hungary is simple. Win or you're going home. The former got their first point of the contest with a battling 1-1 draw against Switzerland in the second round of games, placing them ahead of a Hungarian side who have lost by two goal margins to both the Swiss and leaders Germany.

Bidding to reach the knockout round for the second time in the last three Euros, Hungary not only need to win but win well given that they have lost both of their games by a two goal margin so far. In the two tournaments with 24 sides, no team who got four points from the group stage have failed to reach the knockout rounds. A win should be enough for Scotland. Here is how you can watch the match and what you need to know:

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Viewing information



Date: Sunday, June 22 | Time: 3 p.m. ET

Sunday, June 22 | 3 p.m. ET Location: Stuttgart Arena -- Stuttgart, Germany

Stuttgart Arena -- Stuttgart, Germany TV: Fox Sports 1 | Live stream: Fubo (try for free)

Fox Sports 1 | Fubo (try for free) Odds: Scotland +160; Draw +290; Hungary +145

Group A outlook

Rank Team W D L GD Pts. 1 Germany 2 0 0 6 6 2 Switzerland 1 1 0 2 4 3 Scotland 0 1 1 -4 1 4 Hungary 0 0 2 -4 0

In all likelihood Germany and Switzerland have the top two wrapped up; it would take a heavy defeat for the latter to start the major swing in goal difference that Scotland need to reach second place.

Team news

Scotland: With Ryan Porteous still suspended for the red card he got in the 5-1 loss to Germany, the last thing Scotland needed was to have their defensive numbers hit further. That is just what happened on Monday night with Kieran Tierney suffering a serious hamstring injury that will sideline him not just for the remainder of the Euros but the start of next season. The Arsenal man is a vital player for his national team, arguably the reason why Steve Clarke plays a back three due to his interplay with Andrew Robertson. Scott McKenna is expected to take his place as he did off the bench against Switzerland but Tierney's absence will be keenly felt.

Possible Scotland XI: Gunn; Hendry, Hanley, McKenna; Ralston, McGregor, Gilmour, Robertson; McTominay, McGinn; Adams

Hungary: A curious dilemma ahead for Marco Rossi, whose side might arguably need freshening up given their last two results but who were altogether more competitive in defeat to the Germans than they had been against the Swiss. Given that there are no known fitness issues, Hungary might just run it back one more time.

Possible Hungary XI: Gulacsi; Fiola, Orban, Dardai; Bolla, A. Nagy, Schafer, Kerkez; Sallai, Szoboszlai, B. Varga

Prediction

Scotland's injury issues in defense might just be too much for Clarke to adjust to but a narrow win would leave Hungary sweating in the days to come. PICK: Scotland 1, Hungary 2