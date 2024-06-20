Slovakia will face Ukraine on Friday for the second game of their Group E campaign at the Volksparkstadion in Hamburg. The side coached by former Napoli boss Francesco Calzona were the surprise of Matchday 1 as they managed to beat Belgium, while Ukraine lost 3-0 to Romania, in one of the most disappointing results of the first part of the tournament. The team coached by Serhij Rebrov need to react and win against Slovakia, otherwise their Round of 16 qualification might become impossible. Here's what you need to know:

Date: Friday, June 21 | Time: 9 a.m. ET

Friday, June 21 | 9 a.m. ET Location: Volksparkstadion -- Hamburg, Germany

Location: Volksparkstadion -- Hamburg, Germany
TV: No | Stream: Fubo Sports

Odds: Slovakia +275; Draw +230; Ukraine +130

Slovakia: After their surprising win against Belgium, Calzona is not expected to make changes for their second game of the group stage. PSG's Milan Skriniar will lead the defensive line while Stanislav Lobotka will play in the middle alongside Juraj Kucka and Verona's Ondrej Duda.

Possible Slovakia XI: Dubravka; Pekarik, Vavro, Skriniar, Hancko; Kucka, Lobotka, Duda; Schranz, Haraslin, Bozenik.

Ukraine: Rebrov's side need to react and are expected to make some changes after the disappointing start against Romania, but some players are definitely starting such as Chelsea's Mychajlo Mudryk and Girona striker Artem Dovbyk.

Possible Ukraine XI: Lunin; Konoplya, Zabarnyi, Matvienko, Zincheko; Sudakov, Stepanenko, Malinovskyi; Tsygankov, Mudryk, Dovbyk

Team MP W D L GF GA PTS Romania 1 1 0 0 3 0 3 Slovakia 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 Belgium 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 Ukraine 1 0 0 1 0 3 0

June 17

Romania 3, Ukraine 0

Belgium 0, Slovakia 1



June 21

Slovakia vs. Ukraine, 9 a.m. on Fubo (try for free)



June 22

Belgium vs. Romania, 3 p.m. on Fox



June 26

Slovakia vs. Romania, 12 p.m. on FS1

Ukraine vs. Belgium vs. 12 p.m. on Fox

This is basically Ukraine's last chance to get the three points and get closer to Round of 16 qualification. Otherwise, it might become quiet difficult to reach their target in the last game against Belgium. Pick: Ukraine 1, Slovakia 1.