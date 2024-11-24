Liverpool have a chance to extend their lead atop the Premier League table to eight points on Sunday when they travel to Southampton with hopes of picking up another win.

The Reds are still in the midst of a strong start to life under new manager Arne Slot, who has lost just once since taking over the job in August. They are, as a result, the top team in the Premier League and enter the game with a five-point lead over second-place Manchester City. They will be the heavy favorites against Southampton, who are bottom of the league with just one win and four points after 11 games.

Here's what you need to know before tuning in.

How to watch and odds

Date: Sunday, Nov. 24 | Time: 9 a.m. ET

Sunday, Nov. 24 | 9 a.m. ET Location: St. Mary's Stadium -- Southampton, England

St. Mary's Stadium -- Southampton, England TV: USA Network | Live stream: Fubo (Try for free)

USA Network | Fubo (Try for free) Odds: Southampton +1000; Draw +500; Liverpool -380

Storylines

Liverpool remain Europe's most in-form team as winter approaches, sitting top of both the Premier League and the UEFA Champions League tables after winning all but one game so far this season. It helps that their squad has essentially been at full fitness all season and will stay that way for Sunday's fixture at Southampton, though rotation could be in order ahead of a Champions League game against Real Madrid on Wednesday.

Mohamed Salah might play a part as he continues a stellar season, which has him with eight goals and six assists so far in Premier League play, ranking second in both categories. Luis Diaz has also been a top contributor with five goals and two assists in the league. Considering Southampton's leaky defense, conceding 21 goals in 11 games, it may be a big day for Liverpool's offense rather than their back line, which is the best in the league with just six goals against.

Prediction

Liverpool are the oddsmakers' choice for a reason and though Slot's team usually prefer to be restrained, expect them to unleash their full attacking might regardless of personnel. Pick: Southampton 0, Liverpool 4