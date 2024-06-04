Spain will host Denmark in Matchday 4 of the 2024 UEFA Women's Championship qualification on Tuesday on the CBS Sports Golazo Network. The home team has won its last five matches, while the visitors have two wins and one draw over their last five. The reigning Women's World Cup champions also defeated to the Danes in each of their last four meetings, most recently winning the reverse fixture 2-0 last week.

Spain are the -800 favorites (risk $800 to win $100) in the latest Spain vs. Denmark odds, while the Danes are +1600 underdogs. A draw returns +750 on the 90-minute money line. The over/under for total goals is 2.5. Kickoff from Estadio Heliodoro Rodriguez Lopez in Santa Cruz, Spain is at 3:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday.

What you need to know about Spain

La Roja are in search of their first title in this competition, with their best record being a semifinals appearance back in 1997. The top team in Group 2 of League A is one of the favorites this time around and should be confident going up against a Denmark team they have clean-sheeted in each of their last two meetings.

In addition to winning five straight heading into Tuesday's match, Spain has also won four and drawn once in their last five against Denmark. They are also 4-0-1 in their last five matches on home soil and have only lost once in their last 10 home matches. Stream the match here.

What you need to know about Denmark

While Spain are in the top spot in the group with seven points, Denmark sit right behind them with six points and a shot at clinching a top spot. They already defeated Belgium and the Czech Republic, so Spain poses the one threat for the team that made it to the Women's Euro finals in 2017 but were defeated by the Netherlands.

The Danes have won three times and lost twice in their last five road games, and they have two wins and one draw in their last five matches overall. They have three wins from 10 head-to-head matches against Spain. Stream the match here.

SportsLine soccer expert Brandt Sutton's best bet for this matchup is a 2-0 win for Spain. The expert is impressed with the home team's attack and thinks their current form will propel them to another win at home. "Spain scored 18 goals en route to their first Women's World Cup title and I expect they'll have enough offensive firepower to outlast the Danes," he said.

