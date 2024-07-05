A trip to the Euro 2024 semifinals is up for grabs as Spain and Germany link up on Friday in the quartefinals. The winner moves on to play either Portugal or France. Germany won Group A with seven total points and had a +6 goal difference. Likewise, Spain were the winners of Group B. They racked up three wins in the group stage and finished with nine total points.

Kickoff is set for noon ET. Both sides are listed at +175 on the 90-minute money line (risk $100 to win $175), while a draw is +200. The over/under for total goals is 2.5. Both sides are -114 to advance to the next round.

Spain vs. Germany 90-minute money line: Spain +175, Germany +175, Draw +200

Spain vs. Germany over/under: 2.5 goals

Spain vs. Germany to advance: Spain -114, Germany -114

GER: Germany are first in the UEFA European Championship with a +8 goal difference

ESP: Spain have scored 47 goals in international matches over the past two years

Why you should back Spain

Spain have trotted out a well-balanced offensive attack through the first four games of Euro 2024. They are second in the tournament with nine goals, with seven players finding the back of the net. Midfielder Fabián Ruiz continues to be an impactful scorer and facilitator. Ruiz has a great touch on long balls but also threads the needle between defenders. In four games, he's scored a team-high two goals to go along with two assists on 11 total shots.

Forward Lamine Yamal is only 16-years-old but has outstanding skills that have been on full display in this tournament. He's a terrific playmaker who loves to get his teammates involved. Yamal has recorded two assists through four matches. Last season for Barcelona, he had five goals and five assists. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back Germany

Forward Niclas Füllkrug provides Germany with an effective and instinctive playmaker. Füllkrug is a great striker with nice field vision to get his teammates involved. Last season for Borussia Dortmund, the 31-year-old had 12 goals and eight assists. In the 2024 Euro, Füllkrug has recorded two goals on three shots.

Midfielder Ilkay Gündoğan is a versatile difference-maker. Gündoğan gives them a tactical and instinctive player. He's compiled one goal and one assist for Germany in the 2024 Euro. Midfielder Florian Wirtz has been another assertive ball handler and distributor. In the 2023-24 campaign for Bayer Leverkusen, Wirtz totaled 11 goals and 11 assists. See which team to pick here.

