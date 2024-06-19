A massive battle in the UEFA Euro 2024 takes place on Thursday at Arena AufSchalke in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, as two-time title winner Spain take on defending champion Italy in a Group B showdown. Spain, who rolled past Croatia 3-0 in their group-stage opener, captured the crown in Euro 2012 to become the first back-to-back winners in tournament history. Italy are looking to become the second, and they began that mission by edging Albania 2-1 in their first group-stage contest. The Italians got past the Spaniards on penalties in the Euro 2020 semifinals before knocking off England in identical fashion for the title.

Spain vs. Italy money line: Spain +115, Italy +280, Draw +210

Spain vs. Italy over/under: 2.5 goals

Spain vs. Italy spread: Spain -0.5 (+110)



SPA: The Spaniards have lost just one of their last 11 meetings with Italy across all competitions

ITA: The Italians have allowed only two goals over their last six overall matches

Why you should back Spain

Under manager Luis de la Fuente, the Spaniards have lost just one of their 11 competitive matches, winning each of the last seven. The team has also gone 10-2-1 in its last 13 overall contests and has defeated Italy 2-1 in each of their last two meetings -- both in the semifinals of the UEFA Nations League (2021, 2023). Spain are riding a four-game unbeaten streak during which they have outscored their opponents 16-4.

Winger Mikel Oyarzabal has recorded four goals during the run, including a hat trick in a 5-0 rout of Andorra in an international friendly on June 5. Midfielders Rodri and Pedri have two goals apiece, with the former registering a brace in a 3-3 draw with Brazil in March and the latter notching one in a 5-1 triumph over Northern Ireland on June 8. Striker Alvaro Morata also converted in that friendly before opening the scoring for Spain in the win against Albania with his 35th goal, tying him for fourth place on the national team's all-time list. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back Italy

The Italians are riding a seven-game unbeaten streak across all competitions (5-2-0) and have lost just one of their last 12 (8-3-1). Italy gave up a goal just 23 seconds into their group-stage opener against Albania, but they bounced-back in a major way to secure all three points.

Defender Alessandro Bastoni converted in the 11th minute to forge a deadlock, which midfielder Nicolo Barella broke in the 16th minute. It was the 10th international goal for the 27-year-old Barella, who netted his only goal of Euro 2020 in Italy's 2-1 quarterfinal win against Belgium. Winger Federico Chiesa scored a pair of goals for the Italians during Euro 2024 qualifying and was the only member of the club to convert against Spain prior to the penalty shootout in the Euro 2020 semifinals. See which team to pick here.

