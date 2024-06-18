Switzerland attempt to punch their ticket to the knockout stage of the UEFA Euro 2024 when they take on Scotland in a Group A match at Cologne Stadium in Cologne, Germany on Wednesday. Switzerland entered the tournament with a four-game unbeaten streak across all competitions and extended it with a 3-1 victory against Hungary in their Euro 2024 opener last Saturday. They can secure a spot in the Round of 16 with a triumph over Scotland, who recorded a win and a draw in two international friendlies earlier this month before suffering a 5-1 loss to host Germany in their first group-stage match. The Swiss defeated the Scots 3-1 in a friendly in their most recent meeting in 2006.

Switzerland vs. Scotland money line: Switzerland -115, Scotland +320, Draw +250

Switzerland vs. Scotland over/under: 2.5 goals

Switzerland vs. Scotland spread: Switzerland -0.5 (-120)



SWI: The Swiss have allowed fewer than two goals in eight consecutive matches across all competitions

SCO: The Scots own a 2-2-6 all-time record in the Euros

Why you should back Switzerland

The Swiss have allowed just two goals during their current five-game unbeaten streak and have lost just one of their last 15 matches across all competitions. They received a strong effort from Michel Aebischer in their group-stage opener, as the midfielder assisted on forward Kwadwo Duah's goal in the 12th minute before doubling the club's lead in the 45th minute. After the Hungarians halved their deficit, forward Breel Embolo tallied in stoppage time to seal the victory.

The match was the first with the national team since the 2022 FIFA World Cup for the 27-year-old Embolo, who endured an ACL injury and muscular issues. Switzerland are hoping to get an offensive boost from Granit Xhaka, who netted a pair of goals and assisted on two others during Euro 2024 qualifying. The 31-year-old midfielder has recorded 14 goals and 12 assists in 126 career contests with the national team. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back Scotland

The Scots have yet to officially score in the tournament as they only got on the board in their Euro 2024 opener courtesy of an own goal by Germany in the 87th minute. Midfielder Scott McTominay is the club's biggest offensive weapon, as the 27-year-old netted seven goals over nine matches in 2023 - including six during Euro 2024 qualifying. McTominay set a career high this past season with seven goals in 32 games with Manchester United of the English Premier League.

Scotland finished with two goals in each of their two international friendly matches prior to Euro 2024. Midfielder Ryan Christie opened the scoring against Gibraltar on June 3 in the 58th minute and forward Che Adams put the finishing touches on a 2-0 victory in the 85th. Striker Lawrence Shankland assisted on Christie's goal and netted one of his own four days later versus Finland, who produced an own goal in the 2-2 draw. See which team to pick here.

