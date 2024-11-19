Following a shocking exit from the playoffs in the first round to Atlanta United, changes could already be beginning to happen at Inter Miami as manager Tata Martino will be departing the club after only 1.5 seasons in charge for personal reasons, according to Tom Bogert. Coming in alongside Lionel Messi, Martino led Inter Miami to their first trophy in club history winning the 2023 Leagues Cup and also oversaw a side that won the Supporters' Shield and set a new MLS points record with 74 points during this season.

But it was still a disappointment to fall to Atlanta United after what was a strong season for the Herons. While they were able to manage playing without Messi at times, getting knocked out of the Leagues Cup and Concacaf Champions Cup was unexpected with Miami falling flat in knockout competitions.

Wholesale changes could come to the roster but first, they'll have to determine who will lead the club moving forward. When considering a new coach, some factors that could come into play are their familiarity with Messi, and the ability to manage stars and develop youth.

One early contender who checks those boxes is Xavi Hernandez. Overlapping with Messi, Jordi Alba, Sergio Busquets, and Luis Suarez at Barcelona, the free agent manager has also won La Liga and given opportunities to young players. He'd be an ambitious appointment for the Herons. but if anyone can get a manager in like that, it's them with all of the prior connections.