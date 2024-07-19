After the end of UEFA Euro 2024 and the Copa America, the summer transfer window is now starting its key phase with multiple clubs working to build the best possible rosters ahead of the new season that will start in less than a month. Some big signings, such as Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid, already took place, but there are many others to watch out for in the coming weeks. Here's 10 moves to watch out for this summer:

Xavi Simons, PSG

The Dutch talent is one of the players to watch this summer after he completed a loan spell at RB Leipzig and he's now back at PSG. However, the French giants are willing to loan him out again for the upcoming season and there are clubs that already showed interest in signing him such as the same RB Leipzig and Bayern Munich, while FC Barcelona showed interest but the deal is not advancing as of now.

Nico Williams, Athletic Club

Talking about talents, the Spanish winger was one of the stars at the Euros this summer and Athletic Club know that they can't do much as the player has a €50 million release clause valid in his contract. FC Barcelona are the frontrunners to sign him this summer and talks are proceeding with the players' camp to conclude the deal as soon as possible. At Barcelona, Williams would recreate the duo with Lamine Yamal that was one of the secrets of the success of the national team this summer at the Euros.

Victor Osimhen, Napoli

Osimhen is keen to leave Napoli this summer, as highly anticipated over the past months by the same player and club. Osimhen, who signed a new deal with the Italian side last December valid until the summer 2026, has a release clause of around €130 million in his new contract and he's currently looking to leave Napoli. PSG are working the most to sign Osimhen this summer, as the French giants are still looking to replace Mbappe. In case of Osimhen's departure, Napoli are already working to bring back Romelu Lukaku to the Italian Serie A.

Dani Olmo, RB Leipzig

The Spanish star is a player that might also leave the German Bundesliga this summer. After some incredible seasons at RB Leipzig, multiple clubs are now interested to sign him this summer and reports suggest that Manchester City and Bayern Munich are among the clubs that showed the most interest. RB Leipzig, on the other hand, know that the player is highly appreciated elsewhere and it won't be easy to sign him.

Matthjis de Ligt, Bayern Munich

Another Bundesliga player who is close to leaving the German league. After two seasons at Bayern Munich, de Ligt is now in talks with Manchester United for a move this summer. Erik ten Hag, who coached de Ligt at Ajax, wants de Ligt to create a defensive top duo with Leny Yoro, who just signed with the English giants from Lille. Manchester United are in talks with both Bayern and the player's camp, and it looks like the deal is getting close to happening in the coming days.

Adrien Rabiot, free agent

A surprising name to watch out in the next days. The French midfielder decided to not extend his deal at Juventus and left the Bianconeri after the end of his deal on June 30. Multiple clubs are now working to sign him and talking with his camp, including Arsenal, Manchester United and AC Milan, per reports. Rabiot can become a low-cost option for many clubs that are looking for an experienced player in that position.

Riccardo Calafiori, Bologna

The deal between Bologna and Arsenal is advancing well and all the parties involved are now positive to conclude it before the end of the current month. Calafiori was one of the biggest names of the Euros with Italy and showed his talent despite the disappointing tournament of the Italian national team. The Italian defender was also on Juventus' list but then Bologna didn't really want to work on the deal as the two clubs had some disagreements over the departure of coach Thiago Motta, who was appointed by La Vecchia Signora this summer.

Romelu Lukaku, Chelsea

We already mentioned Big Rom when we talked about Osimhen's deal as the two are linked. Antonio Conte, who became the new Napoli head coach this summer, wants Lukaku to replace Osimhen in case he leaves this summer. The two already worked and won at Inter and Lukaku gave his priority to Napoli after the loan deal to AS Roma expired at the end of the past season. Lukaku is now officially back at Chelsea waiting to know what's next for his future.

Teun Koopmeiners, Atalanta

The Dutch midfielder has attracted the interest of many clubs, but Juventus are the frontrunners to sign him this summer from Atalanta. The Bianconeri are now waiting to sell some players to make the financial room to approach Atalanta and invest money on this deal. Motta's revolution already started as Juventus signed Douglas Luiz, Khephren Thuram, Michele Di Gregorio and Juan Cabal so far, but Juventus main target for the midfield is Koopmeiners, and the deal should enter the key phase in the coming weeks.

N'Golo Kante, Al-Ittihad

Last, but not least, a player who might be back to the Premier League this summer. According to reports, West Ham have approached Al-Ittihad and N'Golo Kante's camp for a possible move this summer but as things stand the deal doesn't look easy as the Saudi side are not willing to let him leave. However, he's definitely one to watch after his brilliant form for France at Euro 2024.