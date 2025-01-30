The hours following the last matchday of the Champions League league phase got quite intense with many clubs looking to secure moves ahead of the transfer window closing on Monday. In Italy, AC Milan are particularly active as the Rossoneri have decided to replace their starting striker with a Mexican talent with Alvaro Morata set to join Galatasaray. Some intriguing moves in the English Premier League may also happen as Tottenham are currently in talks to sign Mathys Tel from Bayern Munich. Here's what you need to know:

Morata to leave AC Milan

In a surprising turn of events, AC Milan have decided to sell their starting striker Alvaro Morata, who arrived from Atletico de Madrid last summer. The Italian side, after a disappointing start to the season, decided to let Morata go after some disagreements with Portuguese manager Sergio Conceicao, per reports. Morata will join Turkish side Galatasaray on loan with an option to buy included in the deal once the Rossoneri get their replacement.

Rossoneri set to sign Santiago Gimenez

The replacement of Morata will likely be Feyenoord striker Santiago Gimenez. The Mexican player, who scored 14 goals in all competitions this season with the Dutch team, is the number one target for the attack. AC Milan will raise their bid to find the final agreement with Feyenoord, who were against the idea of selling one of their best players in the January transfer window, especially after advancing to the playoffs of the UEFA Champions League. Feyenoord and AC Milan should agree on a fee of around €40 million, according to multiple reports.

Mathys Tel to Spurs?

Another potential transfer for a striker -- Tottenham and Bayern Munich have agreed on a fee of around €60 million, while the French striker still has to give his final green light as he's decided to leave the German giants before the end of the January transfer window. Tel, who didn't find enough space in the team in the current season, is looking to find a new club where he can play more, and Tottenham are willing to offer him a starting role in the team coached by Ange Postecoglou.

Joao Felix out again?

The Portuguese striker is set to leave his club in January as Chelsea are currently looking for options and Aston Villa seem to be the most likely destination if the Blues decide to let him go this winter. The agent of the former Atletico de Madrid player, Jorge Mendes, is currently discussing a possible departure in the coming days after AC Milan also explored the chance to sign Felix earlier this month, but as things stand, he's more likely to stay in the English Premier League. Joao Felix is definitely one to watch in the last week of transfers.

Neymar to join Santos

Neymar Jr. is set to join his childhood club, Santos, after the Brazilian star agreed to part ways with Al-Hilal. Neymar only played seven games in two seasons in Saudi Arabia, scoring one goal. His performances were definitely affected by injuries and as the club and player agreed to terminate his contract. Neymar is now set to join the club where he made his name, as he played at Santos from 2009 to 2013 before joining FC Barcelona and European soccer. Neymar is almost home.

Marcus Rashford to leave United?

Ruben Amorim's Manchester United are definitely a club that need to be monitored in the last days of the January transfer window as there are many rumors about possible signings and outgoings. English striker Marcus Rashford is out of the project, as of now, and Manchester United are looking to let him go in these last days of the market. AC Milan were strong candidates, but then the Rossoneri opted to sign Kyle Walker as they could only sign one English player due to an Italian roster rules. Will the Red Devils be able to find a solution for Rashford in the very last week?

A new signing for Man United

The same Manchester United are getting closer to signing Lecce defender Patrick Dorgu as the two clubs are discussing the final details with the Danish player ready to join the English giants after agreeing on personal terms. Man United are expected to spend €30 million plus add-ons to sign Dorgu in the last days of the transfer market, according to Sky Italy. If the deal goes through, it will likely become one of the most expensive signings of the winter transfer window.

Napoli looking for a winger

After selling Kvaratskhelia to PSG, Napoli are still looking to find his replacement in these last days of the window. After trying to sign Alejandro Garnacho from Manchester United, the most likely name is now Borussia Dortmund's winger Karim Adeyemi. The two clubs are yet to find an agreement, but there are increasing chances to see Adeyemi playing under Antonio Conte, who is desperate to find a replacement for Kvaratskhelia to fight for the Serie A title race until the very end.