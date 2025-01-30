After a thrilling finish to the UEFA Champions League's first-ever league phase, the competition will gear up to hold its inaugural knockout phase playoffs with Friday's draw. The teams that finished from ninth through 24th in the league phase will take part in the knockout phase playoffs, where a spot in the round of 16 against the top eight is on the line. The list of teams competing in this round is stacked – reigning champions Real Madrid will be in the mix, as well as 2023 winners Manchester City and 2020 victors Bayern Munich.

Heading into Friday's draw, the list of potential opponents for each team is clear but the exact matchups will finally be determined. The two-legged series will take place from Feb. 11 to Feb. 19 before a draw on Feb. 21 determines the remainder of the Champions League bracket and the road to the May 31 final in Munich.

Here's what you need to know before tuning in.

How to watch

Date: Friday, Jan. 31 | Time: 6 a.m. ET

Friday, Jan. 31 | 6 a.m. ET Location: House of European Football -- Nyon, Switzerland

House of European Football -- Nyon, Switzerland Watch: CBS Sports Golazo Network

Which teams are in the knockout phase playoffs?

No. 9: Atalanta

No. 10: Borussia Dortmund

No. 11: Real Madrid

No. 12: Bayern Munich

No. 13: AC Milan

No. 14: PSV

No. 15: Paris Saint-Germain

No. 16: Benfica

No. 17: Monaco

No. 18: Brest

No. 19: Feyenoord

No. 20: Juventus

No. 21: Celtic

No. 22: Manchester City

No. 23: Sporting Lisbon

No. 24: Club Brugge

UEFA Champions League Bracket

Knockout round playoffs: Possible fixtures

Round of 16: Possible fixtures

How does the draw work?

Teams that finished ninth through 16th in the league phase will be seeded, while the rest will be unseeded. The seeded teams will then be drawn against unseeded teams based on predetermined pairings.

Here is each team's list of potential opponents.

Atalanta 's possible opponents in knockout playoffs: Sporting, Club Brugge

's possible opponents in knockout playoffs: Borussia Dortmund 's possible opponents in knockout playoffs: Sporting, Club Brugge

's possible opponents in knockout playoffs: Real Madrid 's possible opponents in knockout playoffs: Celtic, Manchester City

's possible opponents in knockout playoffs: Bayern Munich 's possible opponents in knockout playoffs: Celtic, Manchester City

's possible opponents in knockout playoffs: Milan 's possible opponents in knockout playoffs: Feyenoord, Juventus

's possible opponents in knockout playoffs: PSV 's possible opponents in knockout playoffs: Feyenoord, Juventus

's possible opponents in knockout playoffs: PSG 's possible opponents in knockout playoffs: Monaco, Brest

's possible opponents in knockout playoffs: Benfica 's possible opponents in knockout playoffs: Monaco, Brest

's possible opponents in knockout playoffs: Monaco 's possible opponents in knockout playoffs: PSG, Benfica

's possible opponents in knockout playoffs: Brest 's possible opponents in knockout playoffs: PSG, Benfica

's possible opponents in knockout playoffs: Feyenoord 's possible opponents in knockout playoffs: Milan, PSV

's possible opponents in knockout playoffs: Juventus ' possible opponents in knockout playoffs: Milan, PSV

' possible opponents in knockout playoffs: Celtic 's possible opponents in knockout playoffs: Real Madrid, Bayern Munich

's possible opponents in knockout playoffs: Manchester City 's possible opponents in knockout playoffs: Real Madrid, Bayern Munich

's possible opponents in knockout playoffs: Sporting 's possible opponents in knockout playoffs: Atalanta, Borussia Dortmund

's possible opponents in knockout playoffs: Club Brugge's possible opponents in knockout playoffs: Atalanta, Borussia Dortmund

What does the path look like for the round of 16?

The top eight teams in the league phase will be seeded in this round after securing direct passageway to the last 16. The eight winners from the knockout phase playoffs will be unseeded and will be drawn against the seeded teams, again using predetermined rankings. The round of 16 draw on Feb. 21 will determine the matchups, as well as the rest of the bracket.

Here is each team's list of potential opponents.

Liverpool 's possible opponents in round of 16: PSG, Benfica, Monaco, Brest

's possible opponents in round of 16: PSG, Benfica, Monaco, Brest Barcelona 's possible opponents in round of 16: PSG, Benfica, Monaco, Brest

's possible opponents in round of 16: PSG, Benfica, Monaco, Brest Arsenal 's possible opponents in round of 16: Milan, PSV, Feyenoord, Juventus2

's possible opponents in round of 16: Milan, PSV, Feyenoord, Juventus2 Inter 's possible opponents in round of 16: Milan, PSV, Feyenoord, Juventus

's possible opponents in round of 16: Milan, PSV, Feyenoord, Juventus Atletico Madrid 's possible opponents in round of 16: Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Celtic, Manchester City

's possible opponents in round of 16: Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Celtic, Manchester City Bayer Leverkusen 's possible opponents in round of 16: Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Celtic, Manchester City

's possible opponents in round of 16: Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Celtic, Manchester City Lille 's possible opponents in round of 16: Atalanta, Borussia Dortmund, Sporting, Club Brugge

's possible opponents in round of 16: Atalanta, Borussia Dortmund, Sporting, Club Brugge Aston Villa's possible opponents in round of 16: Atalanta, Borussia Dortmund, Sporting, Club Brugge

What are the rules for the knockout stages?

The rest of the tournament will take place over two-legged series, minus the final, with teams advancing to the next round based on aggregate scores. The away goals rule will not apply, with teams advancing to extra time and, if needed, penalties if they are tied after 90 minutes in the second leg.

Key Champions League dates