After a thrilling finish to the UEFA Champions League's first-ever league phase, the competition will gear up to hold its inaugural knockout phase playoffs with Friday's draw. The teams that finished from ninth through 24th in the league phase will take part in the knockout phase playoffs, where a spot in the round of 16 against the top eight is on the line. The list of teams competing in this round is stacked – reigning champions Real Madrid will be in the mix, as well as 2023 winners Manchester City and 2020 victors Bayern Munich.
Heading into Friday's draw, the list of potential opponents for each team is clear but the exact matchups will finally be determined. The two-legged series will take place from Feb. 11 to Feb. 19 before a draw on Feb. 21 determines the remainder of the Champions League bracket and the road to the May 31 final in Munich.
Here's what you need to know before tuning in.
How to watch
- Date: Friday, Jan. 31 | Time: 6 a.m. ET
- Location: House of European Football -- Nyon, Switzerland
- Watch: CBS Sports Golazo Network
Which teams are in the knockout phase playoffs?
- No. 9: Atalanta
- No. 10: Borussia Dortmund
- No. 11: Real Madrid
- No. 12: Bayern Munich
- No. 13: AC Milan
- No. 14: PSV
- No. 15: Paris Saint-Germain
- No. 16: Benfica
- No. 17: Monaco
- No. 18: Brest
- No. 19: Feyenoord
- No. 20: Juventus
- No. 21: Celtic
- No. 22: Manchester City
- No. 23: Sporting Lisbon
- No. 24: Club Brugge
UEFA Champions League Bracket
Who will make it all the way to Munich? 💬#UCL pic.twitter.com/G6LlEYn1Q4— UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) January 29, 2025
Knockout round playoffs: Possible fixtures
Round of 16: Possible fixtures
How does the draw work?
Teams that finished ninth through 16th in the league phase will be seeded, while the rest will be unseeded. The seeded teams will then be drawn against unseeded teams based on predetermined pairings.
Here is each team's list of potential opponents.
- Atalanta's possible opponents in knockout playoffs: Sporting, Club Brugge
- Borussia Dortmund's possible opponents in knockout playoffs: Sporting, Club Brugge
- Real Madrid's possible opponents in knockout playoffs: Celtic, Manchester City
- Bayern Munich's possible opponents in knockout playoffs: Celtic, Manchester City
- Milan's possible opponents in knockout playoffs: Feyenoord, Juventus
- PSV's possible opponents in knockout playoffs: Feyenoord, Juventus
- PSG's possible opponents in knockout playoffs: Monaco, Brest
- Benfica's possible opponents in knockout playoffs: Monaco, Brest
- Monaco's possible opponents in knockout playoffs: PSG, Benfica
- Brest's possible opponents in knockout playoffs: PSG, Benfica
- Feyenoord's possible opponents in knockout playoffs: Milan, PSV
- Juventus' possible opponents in knockout playoffs: Milan, PSV
- Celtic's possible opponents in knockout playoffs: Real Madrid, Bayern Munich
- Manchester City's possible opponents in knockout playoffs: Real Madrid, Bayern Munich
- Sporting's possible opponents in knockout playoffs: Atalanta, Borussia Dortmund
- Club Brugge's possible opponents in knockout playoffs: Atalanta, Borussia Dortmund
What does the path look like for the round of 16?
The top eight teams in the league phase will be seeded in this round after securing direct passageway to the last 16. The eight winners from the knockout phase playoffs will be unseeded and will be drawn against the seeded teams, again using predetermined rankings. The round of 16 draw on Feb. 21 will determine the matchups, as well as the rest of the bracket.
Here is each team's list of potential opponents.
- Liverpool's possible opponents in round of 16: PSG, Benfica, Monaco, Brest
- Barcelona's possible opponents in round of 16: PSG, Benfica, Monaco, Brest
- Arsenal's possible opponents in round of 16: Milan, PSV, Feyenoord, Juventus2
- Inter's possible opponents in round of 16: Milan, PSV, Feyenoord, Juventus
- Atletico Madrid's possible opponents in round of 16: Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Celtic, Manchester City
- Bayer Leverkusen's possible opponents in round of 16: Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Celtic, Manchester City
- Lille's possible opponents in round of 16: Atalanta, Borussia Dortmund, Sporting, Club Brugge
- Aston Villa's possible opponents in round of 16: Atalanta, Borussia Dortmund, Sporting, Club Brugge
What are the rules for the knockout stages?
The rest of the tournament will take place over two-legged series, minus the final, with teams advancing to the next round based on aggregate scores. The away goals rule will not apply, with teams advancing to extra time and, if needed, penalties if they are tied after 90 minutes in the second leg.
Key Champions League dates
- Jan. 31: Draw for the knockout phase playoffs
- Feb. 11-Feb. 19: Knockout phase playoffs
- Feb. 21: Draw for the round of 16, quarterfinals, semifinals and final
- March 4-12: Round of 16
- April 8-16: Quarterfinals
- April 29-May 7: Semifinals
- May 31: Final