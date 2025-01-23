With only one matchday left in the league phase of the Champions League, there's still a lot to play for when Feb. 22 rolls around. Only two spots in the top eight of the phase have been clinched by Liverpool and Barcelona to punch their tickets directly to the round of 16 and other teams aim to join them. There's also the shuffling to even make it to the knockout phase where six spots are still up for grabs but outside of that, there are large financial implications.

Previously in group stage play, the top two teams in each group would advance directly to the round of 16 and then the third-placed team would go to the Europa League playoff stage with a chance at making the round of 16 in that competition. Both of those things are now gone with only the top eight advancing directly to the round of 16 and nine through 24 being involved in a playoff round to determine the other eight spots in the round of 16.

While this does give teams more games to play meaning more gate receipts, it does also change the likelihood that teams will make it to the round of 16 and the financial windfall that comes with UCL soccer.

Here's what they will earn based on how far they go:

Prize money for advancing in Champions League

According to UEFA:

Round Prize money Knockout round playoffs €1 million Round of 16 €11 million Quarterfinals €12.5 million Semifinals €15 million Final €18.5 million UCL winners additional bonus €6.8 million

*1 million euros = 1.04 million U.S. dollars (as of Jan. 23, 2025)

This is in addition to bonuses for even qualifying for the league phase and result-based bonuses from that initial stage, which €2.1 million per win and €700k per draw. Clubs will also earn money from the value pillar, per UEFA, which entails TV broadcasters' contributions to the overall media revenue divided into shares and distributed based on coefficient rankings.

Being able to secure funds like that and a chance to continue moving forward in the competition for smaller teams is one of the goals of the league phase and it can be accomplished depending on how the top eight shakes out. There's also the fight at the bottom to even make the knockout stage which includes European giants like Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain clawing for their lives.

There's a lot to play for in what will surely be an exciting final day of league phase play. Advance, and that money keeps increasing as do the chances of taking home continental glory.