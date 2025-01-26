The UEFA Champions League returns on Wednesday with Matchday 8, which could very well be the most hectic, chaotic day in terms of results that the sport has ever seen. All 36 teams will be in action as 18 games will take place simultaneously at 3 p.m. ET with so much left to be decided. But what do Real Madrid need on Wednesday to reach their goals?

Real Madrid

Table position: 16th

Points: 12

Matchday eight opponent: Brest

What's needed: When Real Madrid struggle early in UCL play, that's when the world needs to watch out because they're at their most dangerous when it matters most. This team hasn't won five of the last 10 Champions League titles by accident and while they have a shot at the top eight with a victory, it's more likely that Real Madrid will be in the playoff round as a side that no one will want to face. Kylian Mbappe has registered his first hat trick for the club at the right time as he'll be looked to for any glory that they can make happen this season. Los Blancos won't be worried despite their performances at this stage.

Matchday 8 TV schedule

All times Eastern

Champions League standings

Key: Positions 1-8 qualify for round of 16 while positions 9-24 qualify for knockout phase playoffs and positions 25-36 are eliminated.