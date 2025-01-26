The UEFA Champions League returns on Wednesday with Matchday 8, which could very well be the most hectic, chaotic day in terms of results that the sport has ever seen. All 36 teams will be in action as 18 games will take place simultaneously at 3 p.m. ET with so much left to be decided. But what do Real Madrid need on Wednesday to reach their goals?
What's needed: When Real Madrid struggle early in UCL play, that's when the world needs to watch out because they're at their most dangerous when it matters most. This team hasn't won five of the last 10 Champions League titles by accident and while they have a shot at the top eight with a victory, it's more likely that Real Madrid will be in the playoff round as a side that no one will want to face. Kylian Mbappe has registered his first hat trick for the club at the right time as he'll be looked to for any glory that they can make happen this season. Los Blancos won't be worried despite their performances at this stage.
Matchday 8 TV schedule
All times Eastern
|WEDNESDAY, JAN. 29
|TIME
|HOW TO WATCH
UEFA Champions League Today pre-match
2 p.m.
The Golazo Show
3 p.m.
Aston Villa vs. Celtic
3 p.m.
FC Barcelona vs. Atalanta
3 p.m.
Bayern Munich vs. Slavon Bratislava
3 p.m.
Brest vs. Real Madrid
3 p.m.
Dinamo Zagreb vs. AC Milan
3 p.m.
Borussia Dortmund vs. Shakhtar Donetsk
3 p.m.
Girona vs. Arsenal
3 p.m.
|Inter vs. AS Monaco
|3 p.m.
|Paramount+
|Juventus vs. Benfica
|3 p.m.
|Paramount+
|Bayer Leverkusen vs. Sparta Prague
|3 p.m.
|Paramount+
|Manchester City vs. Club Brugge
|3 p.m.
|Paramount+
|Lille vs. Feyenoord
|3 p.m.
|Paramount+
|PSV vs. Liverpool
|3 p.m.
|Paramount+
|RB Salzburg vs. Atletico Madrid
|3 p.m.
|Paramount+
|Sporting CP vs. Bologna
|3 p.m.
|Paramount+
|Stuttgart vs. PSG
|3 p.m.
|Paramount+
|Sturm Graz vs. RB Leipzig
|3 p.m.
|Paramount+
|Young Boys vs. Crvena Zvezda
|3 p.m.
|Paramount+
UEFA Champions League Today post-match
5 p.m.
Scoreline
6 p.m.
The Champions Club
7 p.m.
Champions League standings
Key: Positions 1-8 qualify for round of 16 while positions 9-24 qualify for knockout phase playoffs and positions 25-36 are eliminated.
|Pos
|Team
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Liverpool
|7
|7
|0
|0
|15
|2
|+13
|21
|2
|Barcelona
|7
|6
|0
|1
|26
|11
|+15
|18
|3
|Arsenal
|7
|5
|1
|1
|14
|2
|+12
|16
|4
|Inter
|7
|5
|1
|1
|8
|1
|+7
|16
|5
|Atletico Madrid
|7
|5
|0
|2
|16
|11
|+5
|15
|6
|AC Milan
|7
|5
|0
|2
|13
|9
|+4
|15
|7
|Atalanta
|7
|4
|2
|1
|18
|4
|+14
|14
|8
|Bayer Leverkusen
|7
|4
|1
|2
|13
|7
|+6
|13
|9
|Aston Villa
|7
|4
|1
|2
|9
|4
|+5
|13
|10
|AS Monaco
|7
|4
|1
|2
|13
|10
|+3
|13
|11
|Feyenoord
|7
|4
|1
|2
|17
|15
|+2
|13
|12
|Lille
|7
|4
|1
|2
|11
|9
|+2
|13
|13
|Brest
|7
|4
|1
|2
|10
|8
|+2
|13
|14
|Borussia Dortmund
|7
|4
|0
|3
|19
|1
|+8
|12
|15
|Bayern Munich
|7
|4
|0
|3
|17
|11
|+6
|12
|16
|Real Madrid
|7
|4
|0
|3
|17
|12
|+5
|12
|17
|Juventus
|7
|3
|3
|1
|9
|5
|+4
|12
|18
|Celtic
|7
|3
|3
|1
|11
|10
|+1
|12
|19
|PSV
|7
|3
|3
|1
|11
|10
|+1
|12
|20
|Club Brugge
|7
|3
|2
|2
|6
|8
|-2
|11
|21
|Benfica
|7
|3
|1
|3
|14
|12
|+2
|10
|22
|PSG
|7
|3
|1
|3
|10
|8
|+2
|10
|23
|Sporting CP
|7
|3
|1
|3
|12
|11
|+1
|10
|24
|Stuttgart
|7
|3
|1
|3
|12
|13
|-1
|10
|25
|Manchester City
|7
|2
|2
|3
|15
|13
|+2
|8
|26
|Dinamo Zagreb
|7
|2
|2
|3
|10
|18
|-8
|8
|27
|Shakhtar Donetsk
|7
|2
|1
|4
|7
|13
|-6
|7
|28
|Bologna
|7
|1
|2
|4
|3
|8
|-5
|5
|29
|Sparta Prague
|7
|1
|1
|5
|7
|19
|-12
|4
|30
|RB Leipzig
|7
|1
|0
|6
|8
|14
|-6
|3
|31
|Girona
|7
|1
|0
|6
|4
|11
|-7
|3
|32
|Crvena Zvezda
|7
|1
|0
|6
|12
|22
|-10
|3
|33
|Sturm Graz
|7
|1
|0
|6
|4
|14
|-10
|3
|34
|RB Salzburg
|7
|1
|0
|6
|4
|23
|-19
|3
|35
|Slovan Bratislava
|7
|0
|0
|7
|6
|24
|-18
|0
|36
|Young Boys
|7
|0
|0
|7
|3
|23
|-20
|0