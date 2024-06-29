The group stage of UEFA Euro 2024 is over and the field has been trimmed from 24 nations to 16 with the knockout rounds beginning Saturday at noon ET with Italy vs. Switzerland. The Italians are the defending champions of Europe but they only earned their way into the Round of 16 via a stoppage time goal in their final group-stage match against Albania. Italy have been boom or bust in world football in recent years, failing to qualify for the World Cup in 2018 and 2022 despite earning continental glory in 2020.

Now Italy is priced at +1600 in the UEFA Euro 2024 odds. England were the runner-up in 2020 and they're the +350 favorites after topping Group C, which included Denmark, Serbia and Slovenia. Meanwhile, the Germans are hosting Euro 2024 and they're priced at +550 after winning Group A. Before you lock in your UEFA Euro 2024 futures picks or knockout bracket predictions, you need to see what SportsLine's soccer insider Brandt Sutton has to say.

Sutton is a former collegiate soccer player and has been SportsLine's top soccer editor since 2017. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most informed decisions possible.

Sutton finished the 2022-23 Champions League season with a 16-7 record (+8.93 units) on SportsLine's UCL pick sheet and is 25-20-2 (+3.20) in 2023-24. He also finished 2022 as SportsLine's No. 1 soccer expert with a 165-130-2 mark, returning nearly $2,200 for $100 players and is 139-136-5 since the 2022 World Cup. Anybody following saw huge returns.

Now, Sutton has analyzed the Euro 2024 bracket from every angle and revealed his best bets, predictions, and knockout bracket picks.

Top UEFA Euro 2024 predictions

Sutton is fading England, even though the Three Lions are the +350 favorites. The English topped Group C but only scored two goals over three matches and drew against Denmark and Slovenia. It was far from the dominant performance that many envisioned and the lack of creativity going forward was jarring.

The Three Lions have a roster loaded with some of the top stars in club football but captain Harry Kane is the only player on the roster that has scored more than 11 goals internationally. The English national team hasn't won a major tournament since the 1966 World Cup was played on home soil despite regularly being considered one of the top teams in world soccer and Sutton thinks they have a tough draw.

"A rematch with Italy could be on the horizon in the quarterfinals," Sutton told SportsLine. "Italy beat England to claim their second European Championship in 2020 (played in 2021 because of COVID-19), and I think we could see a similar result in 2024." See Sutton's other 2024 Euro picks at SportsLine.

How to make UEFA Euro 2024 picks

Sutton has locked in his best bets to win Euro 2024, along with his top futures plays and his full knockout bracket predictions. He's revealed exactly how far England, France, Germany and Spain will advance. He's also high on a double-digit longshot that is "always a tough out in knockout competitions."

UEFA Euro 2024 odds

UEFA Euro 2024 odds

England +350

Spain +400

France +550

Germany +550

Portugal +650

Netherlands +1200

Italy +1600

Austria +1600

Belgium +3300

Switzerland +3300

Turkey +8500

Denmark +8500

Slovakia +19000

Romania +19000

Georgia +27000

Slovenia +32000