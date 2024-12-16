UEFA announced on Monday that it will award $43 million in prize money for next year's Women's Euro in Switzerland, a 156% increase from the amount it handed out during the previous edition of the tournament in 2022.

Teams will be guaranteed $1.89 million for participating in the competition, while the eventual champion will earn up to $5.36 million. Clubs will also receive a collective $6.31 million in benefit payments for releasing participating players, while those players will be guaranteed 30% to 40% of the prize money for the first time.

The increased prize pot comes amidst the rapid growth of women's soccer in Europe and around the world, with the 2022 Women's Euro setting attendance and viewership records in host nation England and across the continent. The announcement also comes on the heels of UEFA's October pledge to invest $1.08 billion in the women's game over the next six years to fuel the growth of the sport, including participation levels and number of professional opportunities.

The prize money for the 2025 Women's Euro, though, still falls well short of the amount UEFA doled out for the men's equivalent hosted in Germany last summer. The confederation awarded nearly $348 million to teams this year, with champions Spain winning $8.41 million.

UEFA made the prize money announcement shortly before the Women's Euro draw in Lausanne, Switzerland. They also revealed the name of the Women's Europa Cup, a secondary club competition similar to the men's Europa League. The competition will kick off next season and will be a two-legged, straight knockout competition.

2025 Women's Euro groups

Reigning European champions England were drawn into the most competitive group at next summer's tournament, and will face 2017 champions Netherlands, regional heavyweight France and neighbors Wales, one of two debut teams at the competition. World Cup winners Spain, meanwhile, received a favorable draw while the same was true for hosts Switzerland, who will face two-time Euro winners Norway in the opening game on June 2.

Here's the group stage draw in full.

Group A

Switzerland

Iceland

Norway

Finland

Group B

Spain

Italy

Belgium

Portugal

Group C

Germany

Denmark

Sweden

Poland

Group D