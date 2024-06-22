After wobbling during their tune-up friendlies, it's almost time for the United States men's national team to retake the pitch in a tournament that will be a good litmus test ahead of the 2026 World Cup. Expectations are high for Gregg Berhalter and the squad in Copa America but if they are able to make it out of Group C including Uruguay, Panama, and Bolivia, the last of which they will face Sunday, they'll likely be met by either Brazil or Colombia in the semifinals. While it's a chance to avenge losing 5-1 to Colombia and drawing Brazil during pre-tournament friendlies, it makes advancing further in Copa America quite a tall task for the Red, White, and Blue.

Here are our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds



Date : Sunday, June 23 | Time : 6 p.m. ET

: Sunday, June 23 | : 6 p.m. ET Location : AT&T Stadium -- Arlington, Texas

: AT&T Stadium -- Arlington, Texas TV: FOX | Live stream: Fubo (Try for free)

FOX | Fubo (Try for free) Odds: United States -570; Draw +550; Bolivia +1700

Storylines

United States: In a game like this against a struggling Bolivia side, the USMNT will want to come out and make a statement to put those friendlies behind them. In Christian Pulisic, Tim Weah, Gio Reyna and Folarin Balogun, there is plenty of quality in the USMNT attack so if they can get ahead early, this game could become a route, but they'll want to make sure of that the match doesn't drag on without goals as the nerves of the occasion could allow Bolivia a route to victory.

Bolivia: Winless in their last three matches after a victory over 164th-ranked Andorra, there isn't much of a threat in the Bolivian national team as their main advantage is the elevation of their home stadium in La Paz. Without their record goal scorer Marcelo Moreno, who retired, head coach Antônio Carlos Zago has been trying to find the next reliable person to lead the line but it has been a tough prospect which is part of the reason why Bolivia have only scored four goals in their last five matches in all competitions while also struggling in World Cup qualifying.

Prediction

Christian Pulisic will open the scoring for the USMNT and from there they'll be off to the races stepping a bit closer to qualifying for the knockout stages of Copa America. Pick: USMNT 3, Bolivia 0