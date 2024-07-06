Two South American powerhouses will meet with a chance to make the semifinals of Copa America on the line, but both are trending in quite different directions. Uruguay are coming off of being the top scoring team at Copa America during the group stage, while Brazil not only played to a draw against Costa Rica, but also will need to find attacking form without star attacker Vinicius Junior available. After picking up his second yellow card of the group stage against Colombia, the Real Madrid man will miss a critical match despite needing to step up as Brazil look for a focal point in attack.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds



Date : Saturday, July 6 | Time : 9 p.m. ET

: Saturday, July 6 | : 9 p.m. ET Location : Allegiant Stadium -- Las Vegas, Nevada

: Allegiant Stadium -- Las Vegas, Nevada TV: FS1 | Live stream: Fubo (Try for free)

FS1 | Fubo (Try for free) Odds: Uruguay +190; Draw +200; Brazil +165

Storylines

Uruguay: After leaving the match against the United States on a stretcher, winger Maxi Araujo may not be available for Uruguay forcing Marcelo Bielsa into a lineup change. Araujo has scored two goals and assisted one more for Uruguay who have thrived on a strong team attack which will be needed to keep Brazil off balance. Led by Darwin Nunez, their press is relentless and when the opposition turns the ball over, Uruguay can turn attack into defense extremely quickly. Brazil will have trouble keeping up with their attacking movements, but in transition, Uruguay can be vulnerable as well. Ronald Araujo isn't able to be everywhere on defense despite his strong form which could provide chances.

Brazil: With Vini Jr. unavailable, it will be time for another Real Madrid man to step up as Endrick will be handed his first start of Copa America. The 17-year-old has yet to put his stamp on the tournament. As Brazil's stars fail to shine, there's a chance that he could be the person to help put them back on the right track, but it couldn't come against much tougher opposition than Uruguay at this stage of Copa America.

Predicted lineups

Uruguay: Sergio Rochet, Nahitan Nandez, Ronald Araujo,Mathias Olivera, Matias Vina, Federico Valverde, Manuel Ugarte, Facundo Pellistri, Nicolas de la Cruz, Cristian Olivera, Darwin Nunez

Brazil: Alisson, Wendell, Marquinhos, Eder Militao, Danilo, Joao Gomes, Bruno Guimaraes, Raphinha, Lucas Paqueta, Rodrygo, Endrick

Prediction

This is close to the worst possible matchup that Brazil could face as their issues in attack will turn into quick goals for Uruguay which will book Bielsa's side in the Copa America semifinals. Pick: Uruguay 2, Brazil 1