Copa America is here as CONMEBOL and Concacaf will join forces for the first time since 2016. In that edition, Chile won over Argentina, but a lot has changed since then. La Roja have struggled as of late and are looking to rebound under a proven coach in Ricardo Gareca, who got Peru to the 2018 World Cup. Argentina are reigning champions of Copa America and won the 2022 World Cup.

It's a chance for the United States, Canada and Mexico to prepare for the 2026 World Cup that they'll be jointly hosting while serving as a chance for fans in the U.S. to see some of the world's best.

Due to the World Cup, the trio of hosts won't take part in World Cup qualifying so this tournament will show where they need to improve ahead of then.

Check out the schedule for the tournament:

Quarterfinals



Thursday, July 4

Argentina 1, Ecuador 1 (Argentina advanced 4-2 on penalties)

Friday, July 5

Canada 1, Venezuela 1 (Canada advanced 4-3 on penalties)

Saturday, July 6

Colombia 5, Panama 0

Uruguay 0, Brazil 0 (Uruguay advances 4-2 on penalties)

Semifinals

Tuesday, July 9

Argentina 2, Canada 0

Wednesday, July 10

Colombia 1, Uruguay 0

Third Place

Saturday, July 13

Canada vs. Uruguay, 8 p.m. on FS1

Final

Sunday, July 14

Argentina vs. Colombia, 8 p.m. on FOX

Group Stage results

Thursday, June 20

Argentina 2, Canada 0

Friday, June 21

Peru 0, Chile 0

Saturday, June 22

Ecuador 1, Venezuela 2

Mexico 1, Jamaica 0

Sunday, June, 23

United States 2, Bolivia 0

Uruguay 3, Panama 1

Monday, June 24

Colombia 2, Paraguay 1

Brazil 0, Costa Rica 0

Tuesday, June 25

Peru 0, Canada 1

Chile 0, Argentina 1

Wednesday, June 26

Ecuador 2, Jamaica 1

Venezuela 1, Mexico 0

Thursday, June 27

Panama 2, United States 1

Uruguay 5, Bolivia 0

Friday, June 28

Colombia 3, Costa Rica 0

Paraguay 1, Brazil 4

Saturday, June 29

Argentina 2, Peru 0

Canada 0, Chile 0

Sunday, June 30

Mexico 0, Ecuador 0

Jamaica 0, Venezuela 3

Monday, July 1

Bolivia 1, Panama 3

United States 0, Uruguay 1

Tuesday, July 2

Brazil 1, Colombia 1

Costa Rica 2, Paraguay 1