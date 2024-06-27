When looking at the Copa America schedule for the United States, while the Uruguay match may be the most anticipated matchup of the group stage, this one against Panama is the most important. When the United States were in the 2022 World Cup, they didn't take care of business against Wales and it caused them to expend too much energy against Iran, leaving the team out of energy in the round of 16 against the Netherlands. If the USMNT can defeat Panama and go ahead early, not only can Gregg Berhalter pull some players early but he can also rotate against Uruguay with a spot in the knockout stage already secured. It's always important to collect points early in group stage play and that's just what the USMNT will aim to do.

Here are our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds



Date : Thursday, June 26 | Time : 6 p.m. ET

: Thursday, June 26 | : 6 p.m. ET Location : Mercedes-Benz Stadium -- Atlanta, Georgia

: Mercedes-Benz Stadium -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: FOX | Live stream: Fubo (try for free)

FOX | Fubo (try for free) Odds: United States -280; Draw +360; Panama +900

Storylines

United States: After a strong performance against Bolivia, it's all about building on that in this match against Panama. Some players such as Weston McKennie and Tyler Adams do have room for improvement in the match but it's just as important to let them play through their struggles. If Christian Pulisic and Folarin Balogun can find the back of the net again, the USMNT will advance to the knockout stages.

Panama: Michael Murillo is such an important player for Panama as he provides an outlet for Panama to play through. If they can get possession, Murillo will already be flying forward to be an outlet, and having played in MLS, he is familiar with some members of the USMNT. While the focus is on Adalberto Carrasquilla, being able to cut off his outlets is just as important.

Prediction

Pulisic will again lead the USMNT to victory with a goal and an assist but Matt Turner will actually be tested in net by Panama. Pick: United States 2, Panama 1