USMNT 2030 World Cup roster prediction: Who are the 26 players that could lead USA soccer in next edition?

With the 2026 World Cup coming to an end for the United States, it's time to look forward to 2030. We don't know if Mauricio Pochettino will be here to coach that squad, so the system could change, but the kids are alright, and someone will need to be on it, so the best way to get over the disappointment of losing to Belgium is by looking forward to the next World Cup which will take place in Morocco, Spain and Portugal with games taking place in Argentina, Paraguay, and Uruguay.

There are some talented youngsters out there who will deserve chances with the USMNT in the near term, but a lot of the core is also young enough that they're not going anywhere either.

Let's take a look at the roster:

Roster

Goalkeepers: Chris Brady (Chicago Fire), Diego Kochen (Barcelona), Andrew Rick (Philadelphia Union)

Chris Brady (Chicago Fire), Diego Kochen (Barcelona), Andrew Rick (Philadelphia Union) Defenders: Alex Freeman (Villarreal), Chris Richards (Crystal Palace), Mark McKenzie (Toulouse), Max Arfsten (Columbus Crew), Frankie Westfield (Philadelphia Union), Noahki Banks (FC Augsburg), Neil Pierre (Philadelphia Union), Antonee Robinson (Fulham), Joe Scally (Borussia Monchengladbach)

Alex Freeman (Villarreal), Chris Richards (Crystal Palace), Mark McKenzie (Toulouse), Max Arfsten (Columbus Crew), Frankie Westfield (Philadelphia Union), Noahki Banks (FC Augsburg), Neil Pierre (Philadelphia Union), Antonee Robinson (Fulham), Joe Scally (Borussia Monchengladbach) Midfielders: Weston McKennie (Juventus), Malik Tillman (Bayer Leverkusen), Adri Mehmeti (New York Red Bulls), Zavier Gozo (Real Salt Lake), Diego Luna (Real Salt Lake), Sebastian Berhalter (Vancouver Whitecaps), Tyler Adams (Bournemouth), Tanner Tessemann (Lyon)

Weston McKennie (Juventus), Malik Tillman (Bayer Leverkusen), Adri Mehmeti (New York Red Bulls), Zavier Gozo (Real Salt Lake), Diego Luna (Real Salt Lake), Sebastian Berhalter (Vancouver Whitecaps), Tyler Adams (Bournemouth), Tanner Tessemann (Lyon) Forwards: Folarin Balogun (Monaco), Ricardo Pepi (PSV), Christian Pulisic (Milan), Julian Hall (New York Red Bulls), Gio Reyna (Borussia Monchengladbach), Patrick Agyemang (Derby County)

Did you know that you can watch the likes of Christian Pulisic, Folarin Balogun, Malik Tillman, Patrick Agyemang, Weston McKenie and others on Paramount+ during the club season?

Goalkeepers

Projected 2030 keepers: Chris Brady, Diego Kochen, Andrew Rick

Facing Belgium may have been Matt Freese's last appearance for the United States men's national team, and not just because of his error leading to a goal, but because goalkeepers may be one of the areas where the most young prospects are coming up. Chris Brady has been a strong performer for the Chicago Fire, and despite his struggles against Senegal before the World Cup, he's someone who will get more chances, while the talented players behind him will also look to make their own marks. Called into the World Cup squad as extra hands for training, Andrew Rick and Diego Kochen have been able to see what the World Cup is like while also getting training tips from the USMNT staff. While both need to become starters sooner rather than later, this experience is something that will go a long way for the duo as they push for a place in the national team.

Defenders

Projected 2030 defenders: Alex Freeman, Chris Richards, Mark McKenzie, Max Arfsten, Frankie Westfield, Noahki Banks, Neil Pierre, Antonee Robinson, Joe Scally

Unsurprisingly, once we get to the defense, the same issue that plagued the USMNT in the 2026 World Cup isn't going anywhere in 2030 either, as looking for center backs has to be of the utmost importance. Tim Ream has likely played his final game for the national team, and with no one stepping up to take his starting role at this World Cup, someone will still need to do so ahead of 2030. One positive is that the United States will have to qualify for the 2030 World Cup, which will test these defenders against Canada and Mexico in memorable matches, but it's still an unproven group. Chris Richards and Alex Freeman will likely be at the top of the ranks for the USMNT, but yet again, the dual national pull for Noahki Banks will ramp up yet again, especially as Germany goes through their own rethink as a country after crashing out of the World Cup and chasing Jurgen Klopp as their next coach.

If he commits, that does give the USMNT another high-level position, but Neil Pierre is someone else to watch. The Philadelphia Union man impressed while on loan at Lyngby and could be someone who rises the ranks quickly. Frankie Westfield has also impressed and is able to play left or right back, but around those three, it's a mix of similar names who were involved in 2026. With a more established Alex Freeman in the XI, that could be enough, but this is an area where you don't feel great about the depth available to the squad at all.

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Midfielders

Projected 2030 midfielders: Weston McKennie, Malik Tillman, Adri Mehmeti, Zavier Gozo, Diego Luna, Sebastian Berhalter, Tyler Adams, Tanner Tessemann

Mixing in youth and experience, projecting four years ahead in midfield is tough. Tyler Adams has been one of the best players for the USMNT, but he also has needed to balance injury issues, which could rear their head and make 2030 unattainable for him. Weston McKennie is another player where, due to how much his game is built on running, it'll remain to be seen how that changes as he ages. But if both are able to play, they should be in the mix as the elder statesmen of what would be a strong midfield unit. Adri Mehmeti, Zavier Gozo, and Diego Luna are all young players with potential to play at strong clubs in Europe, and all could be in the USMNT as soon as the September international break.

Cavan Sullivan is another who is tough to project. He's on the right track with the Philadelphia Union, but he isn't getting nearly as many minutes as Gozo and Mehmeti, so it may take longer for him to break into the squad, but considering his ceiling, it wouldn't be surprising to see him in the mix sooner. Malik Tillman has also been a breakout performer at this World Cup, and by 2030, he may be one of the first names on the team sheet for whoever the coach is.

Forwards

Projected 2030 forwards: Folarin Balogun, Ricardo Pepi, Christian Pulisic, Julian Hall, Gio Reyna, Patrick Agyemang

If there's a place where the current look of the United States will be similar to what it is in 2030, because forwards are already a young unit. This World Cup is a look at what could've been for Patrick Agyemang as he picked up an injury, missing the tournament, but he'll be back in the mix, while Julian Hall has been a strong performer for the New York Red Bulls and will be ready for a step up. While he can also represent Poland, it's hard to see a world where he isn't in a USMNT shirt. It's also hard to see a USMNT without Christian Pulisic at that point, while Gio Reyna is currently 23, so the chances for him to play regular soccer will be there.