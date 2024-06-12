The United States Men's National Team plays its final warm-up match prior to Copa America when it hosts five-time World Cup champion Brazil in an international friendly on Wednesday at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. The Americans will attempt to bounce back from a humiliating 5-1 defeat to Colombia on Saturday. Eleven days after facing Brazil, the USMNT will open Copa America group play against Bolivia at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Meanwhile, the Seleção are ranked No. 5 in the world. They are coming off a 3-2 victory against Mexico on Saturday.



Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET. Brazil are the -260 favorite (risk $260 to win $100) in the latest USMNT vs. Brazil odds, with the Americans the +550 underdogs. A draw is priced at +370 and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5. Before you lock in your Brazil vs. USMNT picks or predictions, you must see what proven SportsLine soccer expert Jon (Buckets) Eimer has to say.

Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, he has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more. In 2023 he was red-hot, going 248-234-12 for a profit of $2,593 for $100 bettors.

Now, Eimer has broken down USMNT vs. Brazil from every angle and identified his picks and international friendly predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see Eimer's picks. Here are the betting lines and trends for Brazil vs. USMNT:

USMNT vs. Brazil money line: USA +550, Brazil -260, Draw +370

USMNT vs. Brazil over/under: 2.5 goals

USMNT vs. Brazil spread: USA +1.5 (-156), Brazil -1.5 (+128)

USA: Christian Pulisic ranked fourth in Serie A in goal involvements (20) this season

BRA: Vinicius Junior scored 24 goals across all competitions this season for Real Madrid

USMNT vs. Brazil

Why you should back USMNT

Christian Pulisic is coming off a terrific season for AC Milan. After moving from Chelsea to AC Milan last offseason, the 25-year-old winger scored 12 goals and had eight assists during the Serie A season. His 20-goal involvements were the second most by an American player in Europe's top five leagues over the past 10 seasons.

Pulisic and the rest of the Americans will face a Brazilian side that has little motivation for Wednesday's friendly. The Brazilians are focused on winning Copa America and will open group play on June 24 against Costa Rica. Brazil rested several key players in Saturday's friendly against Mexico and could very well do so again against the USMNT. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back Brazil

The Brazilians have dominated the head-to-head series against the USMNT. The two teams have met 19 times, and Brazil have won 18 of them. The Brazilians have won 11 in a row against the Americans and have not lost in the series since February 1998. The USMNT also is just 5-7-6 in its last 18 matches against teams ranked in the top 20 in the world, and four of those wins have come against Mexico.

In addition, Brazil will face a USMNT side that is coming off the worst performance in Gregg Berhalter's tenure as manager. The 5-1 defeat to Colombia on Saturday is the largest loss in terms of margin of defeat since Berhalter became manager in December 2018. See which team to pick here.

How to make USMNT vs. Brazil picks

Eimer has broken down Brazil vs. USMNT from every possible angle. He is leaning Over 2.5 goals

So who wins USMNT vs. Brazil on Wednesday, and where does all the betting value lie?

