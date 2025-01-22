The United States Men's National Team look to stay hot when they host Costa Rica in an international friendly on Wednesday. The Americans have played well since Mauricio Pochettino took over as manager, and they have won two straight ahead of Wednesday's match. Meanwhile, Costa Rica will play their first match since being eliminated in the Concacaf Nations League quarterfinal by Panama.

Kickoff at Inter&Co Stadium in Orlando is set for 7 p.m. ET. The Americans are -260 favorites (risk $260 to win $100) in the latest USMNT vs. Costa Rica odds, while the visitors are +600 underdogs. A 90-minute draw is priced at +340 and the over/under for goals is 2.5. Before locking in any USMNT vs. Costa Rica picks, you need to see what proven SportsLine soccer expert Brandt Sutton has to say.

Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for more than six years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most-informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

Sutton finished the 2022-23 Champions League season with a 16-7 record (+8.93 units) on SportsLine's UCL pick sheet and is 25-20-2 (+3.20) in 2023-24. He also finished 2022 as SportsLine's No. 1 soccer expert with a 165-130-2 mark, returning nearly $2,200 for $100 players, and is 139-136-5 since the 2022 World Cup.

Now, Sutton has broken down USMNT vs. Costa Rica from every angle and has locked in his picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see Sutton's picks. Here are the betting lines for Costa Rica vs. USMNT:

USMNT vs. Costa Rica money line: USMNT -260, Costa Rica +600, Draw +340

USMNT vs. Costa Rica over/under: 2.5

Why you should back Costa Rica

Costa Rica should be well rested since their last match in November against Panama. They played well despite being eliminated on aggregate, 3-2, and maintained 80% passing accuracy in the final match which ended in a 2-2 draw.

These teams are well-acquainted despite not playing each other since 2022, and Costa Rica won the last meeting 2-0. Francisco Calvo and Warren Madrigal lead the way with two goals in six matches played in 2024, and they will both try to lead the way on Wednesday against a USMNT side full of players who only have one or two international appearances under their belts.

Why you should back USMNT

This young team has shown a lot of promise since Pochettino took over, going 4-1-1 over their last six across all competitions. In their last outing, they secured a 3-1 win against Venezuela thanks to goals from Patrick Agyemang, Matko Miljevic and Jack McGlynn.



The USMNT have also been very successful against Costa Rica overall. They are 19-17-6 against this familiar foe, with all 19 victories taking place on home soil. They have been getting off to fast starts as of late, which could benefit them against a Costa Rica team that has given up the first goal in each of their last two matches.

How to make USMNT vs. Costa Rica picks

Sutton has broken down Costa Rica vs. USMNT from every possible angle and revealed his best bet.

What is the best bet for USMNT vs. Costa Rica on Wednesday?

