The United States women's national team will gather for a January training camp at Dignity Health Sports Park in California, marking a comeback for the winter gathering after no January camp in 2024. Head coach Emma Hayes has named a 26-player roster and the group will train together Jan. 14 through Jan. 21 to ring in the new year. The program will also hold a "Futures Camp" that will run concurrently alongside the January training camp, and a 24-player roster for the futures event will be announced on Wednesday.

"We want to continue to foster an environment and culture on the National Team that is player-centric and female athlete-centric and helps the players maximize their abilities," Hayes said in a statement. "Having positive, growth experiences with the USWNT will help them in their careers and help us build a deeper player pool. I'm really looking forward to getting on the field with these players and the players in the Futures Camp to get in a solid week of training with both groups without having to make adjustments for the impact that a match would have on our loading and training plan. I can't wait."

The winter roster features just 11 of the 22 members of the 2024 Olympic gold medal team. Fourteen players who traveled to Europe with the USWNT for the final friendlies in 2024 against England and the Netherlands are also included in the January camp. There are six uncapped players attending their first senior-level camp.

"Triple Espresso," the attacking line of Trinity Rodman, Sophia Smith, and Mallory Swanson will continue their offseason away from the national team for extended rest. Players attached to European clubs (Lindsey Horan, Emily Fox) are not featured on the roster as January camps fall outside an official FIFA international window.

Another absence on the roster is Rose Lavelle. The dynamic midfielder recently had ankle surgery and will continue her recovery through the offseason. Crystal Dunn, who missed all fall friendlies in 2024 and a bulk of her club season with NJ/NY Gotham FC, is the most capped player on the roster with 155 appearances. Defender Emily Sonnett (103) and forward Lynn Williams (75) have the next most appearances.

Here's the full roster:

USWNT Roster (Club; Caps/Goals)

Goalkeepers (4): Angelina Anderson (Angel City FC; 0), Claudia Dickey (Seattle Reign FC; 0), Mandy McGlynn (Utah Royals; 1), Casey Murphy (North Carolina Courage; 20)

Defenders (9): Tierna Davidson (NJ/NY Gotham FC; 65/3), Crystal Dunn (NJ/NY Gotham FC; 155/25), Naomi Girma (San Diego Wave FC; 44/2), Alyssa Malonson (Bay FC; 1/0), Tara McKeown (Washington Spirit; 0/0), Jenna Nighswonger (NJ/NY Gotham FC; 18/2), Emily Sams (Orlando Pride; 2/0), Emily Sonnett (NJ/NY Gotham FC; 103/2), Ryan Williams (North Carolina Courage; 0/0)

Midfielders (7): Sam Coffey (Portland Thorns FC; 28/1), Savannah DeMelo (Racing Louisville FC; 7/0), Hal Hershfelt (Washington Spirit; 3/0), Nealy Martin (NJ/NY Gotham FC; 0/0), Ashley Sanchez (North Carolina Courage; 28/3), Ally Sentnor (Utah Royals; 2/0), Jaedyn Shaw (San Diego Wave FC; 21/8)

Forwards (6): Ashley Hatch (Washington Spirit; 22/5), Emma Sears (Racing Louisville FC; 3/1), Ella Stevens (NJ/NY Gotham FC; 0/0), Alyssa Thompson (Angel City FC; 13/1), Morgan Weaver (Portland Thorns FC; 2/0), Lynn Williams (Seattle Reign FC; 75/21)

What's next

The Futures camp and January training camp will begin on Jan. 14 and conclude on Jan. 21. No matches against other international sides will take place, but the 2025 SheBelieves Cup is already scheduled for Feb. 20. and features Australia, Colombia, and Japan. The annual tournament is set to take place in San Diego, Ca., Glendale, Az., and Houston, Tx.