The United States women's national team will begin their Olympic journey on July 25 as they go for gold, looking to return to the summit of a tournament that they've done very well in during past editions. Head coach Emma Hayes will manage player minutes in a rapid tournament featuring just 12 teams during the Paris Olympics. The build-up to the summer tournament has been complex with an interim period under Twila Kilgore and just four games with Hayes on the sideline after she joined earlier this year from Chelsea.

Hayes named a roster full of first-time Olympians and some players entering their first major international tournament. Let's take a look at players to keep an eye on:

USWNT's group stage schedule

All times U.S./Eastern

July 25: USWNT vs. Zambia, 3 p.m. (USA Network, Peacock, NBCOlympics.com)

USWNT vs. Zambia, 3 p.m. (USA Network, Peacock, NBCOlympics.com) July 28: USWNT vs. Germany, 3 p.m. (Peacock, NBCOlympics.com)

USWNT vs. Germany, 3 p.m. (Peacock, NBCOlympics.com) July 31: Australia vs. USWNT, 1 p.m. (Peacock, NBCOlympics.com)

The veterans

With so many first-time Olympians on the roster and the shock that Alex Morgan was not picked, follow-up questions around where veteran leadership would come from followed. There's still plenty headed to Paris for USA, so here's who we're keeping an eye on:

Alyssa Naeher: The 35-year-old is riding massive performances during the Concacaf W Gold Cup and SheBelieves Cup into the Summer Olympics. Putting the millimeter of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup elimination behind her, Naeher has stood tall in between the pipes for the national team throughout 2024. She's elevated her profile even higher when she has been called into action during penalty shootouts. Capable of making stops, and converting from the spot, Naeher's experience, reliability, and leadership will be relied upon throughout the tournament.

Crystal Dunn: This will be the third Olympic Games for the 32-year-old veteran. Alongside Naeher and team captain Lindsey Horan, Dunn will bring the experiences of the 2016 Rio Olympics and the Tokyo Games. Hayes is tapping into Dunn's versatility, a quality she's familiar with after spending time together at Chelsea, and the NJ/NY Gotham FC player is listed as a forward on the Olympic roster for the first time in years. Her ability to play across all lines will be an asset for any tactical changes the team goes through in Paris.

The comeback stories

Whether it is through injury, past roster snubs, or both, here are some players whose comeback stories we'll keep following during the Olympics:

Mallory Swanson: She's the leading goal scorer with seven goals for her club Chicago Red Stars, and she has three assists through the first half of the season. During her four games with the national team this year, she recorded two assists and netted two goals. She was left off the Tokyo Olympic roster and missed out on the 2023 World Cup due to injury, but now Swanson is finally headed to another major international tournament with the senior team.

Arguably the most dynamic attacker of the U.S. forward core headed to Paris, Hayes has been vocal about Swanson's skill level across the attacking line and has emphasized that Swanson's functionality as a possible center striker isn't out of the realm of possibility this tournament.

Tierna Davidson: The defender sustained a torn ACL during the 2022 season but made a comeback the following year. Despite playing starter's minutes throughout the 2023 NWSL season, Davidson's former club (Chicago Red Stars) was a bottom-half table team, and she missed out on the 2023 World Cup roster without defined performances. That changed in 2024 during her reintroduction to the national team level and her ability to connect lines and score during set pieces makes her more valuable on the pitch than ever.

Lynn Williams: Initially listed on this year's Olympic roster as an alternate, Williams was bumped to the full roster after Catarina Macario had to withdraw due to injury. A bronze medal winner with the team in Tokyo, Williams was part of the extended 22-player roster that was allowed due to roster restructuring in light of the coronavirus. A member of the USWNT forward core during a time when she was often lower on the depth chart, perhaps this is the tournament where Williams commands the respect she's earned.

The first timers

A handful of players will be experiencing their first Olympics but have a chance to be massive contributors who enter with high expectations.

Sophia Smith: Smith let go of the 2023 World Cup elimination after aiding the USWNT during their Gold Cup victory earlier this year. She'll be featured as the team's target forward, but with fluidity, as Hayes is no stranger to in-game adjustments depending on what the opponent is presenting. Smith is capable of scoring at will and her individual brilliance can decide games.

Jaedyn Shaw: The 19-year-old had a dominant start in 2024 but has cooled off a bit headed into the Olympics after managing a slight injury. She can play lower on the pitch if needed, providing depth to the attacking-mid position, and she has the talent to unlock low blocks with the final pass.