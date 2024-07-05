Neither of these team was expected to make it out of their groups, but they'll now meet for a chance to face a vulnerable Argentina side in the semifinals. Venezuela is one of two CONMEBOL sides to never win Copa America while Canada are beginning to turn a new page under manager Jesse Marsch. Both teams have been boosted by their defense, but will need consistency from their attacks to advance further in this competition.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds



Date : Friday, July 5 | Time : 9 p.m. ET

: Friday, July 5 | : 9 p.m. ET Location : AT&T Stadium -- Arlington, Texas

: AT&T Stadium -- Arlington, Texas TV: FS1 | Live stream: Fubo TV (Try for free)

FS1 | Fubo TV (Try for free) Odds: Venezuela +180; Draw +190; Canada +180

Storylines

Venezuela: Finally breaking out against Jamaica, La Vinotinto were able to get the statement victory that they needed and now will need to carry that confidence into facing the Canucks. Rafael Romo has been one of the best keepers in the tournament so far with a penalty save and many highlight reel saves to his name so far during Copa America, but the goal of this match will be to get an attacker going alongside Salomon Rondon. The 34-year-old striker has two goals and an assist so far, but Canada have only allowed two goals during the tournament, both to Argentina.

Canada: With Tajon Buchanan breaking his tibia in training, Marsch will need to make at last one change to his XI as he looks to jolt Canada. Venezuela have provided chances during Copa America so far, but Jonathan David and Cyle Larin haven't been able to score when given space. Jacob Shaffelburg is someone who will be leaned on due to having game breaking pace, but when Canada will have to contain Salomon Rondon, goals are needed because the defense can't be perfect. Even going up a man in two matches, Canada were only able to get one goal during those games, so a win here is needed for Copa America to be a success.

Predicted lineups

Venezuela: Rafael Romo, Miguel Navarro, Yordan Osorio, Nahuel Ferraresi, Jon Aramburu, Yangel Herrera, Jose Martinez, Yeferson Soteldo, Eduard Bello, Darwin Machis, Salomon Rondon

Canada: Maxime Crepeau, Alphonso Davies, Derek Cornelius, Moise Bombito, Alistair Johnston, Jacob Shaffelburg, Stephen Eustaquio, Ismael Kone, Richie Laryea, Cyle Larin, Jonathan David

Prediction

Canada's scoring woes continue as Venezuela nets an opportunistic finish to make it to the semifinals. Pick: Venezuela 1, Canada 0