Players from Argentinian side Instituto de Cordoba were left without kits on the bench while the team took penalty shots as a group of the team's fans entered the pitch and stole the club's kits from their own players. The Argentinian team is currently playing a series of friendly matches in Uruguay ahead of the new season. After losing their previous game on Saturday against Danubio, Instituto played against Defensor Sporting and the match ended 1-1 before penalties.

As the players were watching the friendly game, some of the away fans entered the pitch at the Luis Franzini stadium in Montevideo and stole the kits from the away team on their bench, as some of the same players tried to stop them before they quickly escaped. TV images captured the moment and also it became obvwhen some of the Instituto players were left without their kits while the penalties started.

The first matchday of the Argentinian league will start on the weekend of January 26, with the opening match scheduled for Thursday 23. The first part of the tournament (Apertura) will end in June, while the second one will start in July (Clausura) and will end in December.