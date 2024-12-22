U.S. men's national team star Weston McKennie scored the opening goal for Juventus game at Monza on Sunday, putting the ball away right in front of goal thanks to his attentiveness and well-timed touch in a 2-1 win. The American international opened the score off a corner kick and has netted his second Serie A goal of the season, after the one against Parma scored on Oct. 30.

McKennie started for the second game in a row as a leftback, due to the injuries that are affecting Thiago Motta's roster. Despite playing in a new role, the American player was able to score his fifth goal of the season in all competitions so far. McKennie showed once again how his versatility can be useful for the Italian manager, who can choose to play him in multiple roles of his team.

McKennie played 16 games so far this season in all competitions. More importantly, he played as a central midfielder, winger, attacking midfielder and now also as a left back, showing why a manager like Motta considers him a key player in the team.

Juventus, despite some ups and downs in this initial phase of the 2024-25 season, are now competing for a top four spot in the Italian Serie A with this win as Nico Gonzalez scored the winner late in the first half.