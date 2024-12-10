Two sides with serious aspirations for a top eight finish in the league phase of the Champions League face off in north London on Wednesday night as Arsenal welcome Monaco. The Gunners might have been one of the favorites to earn a bye to the last 16 before a ball was kicked but few were saying the same about the representatives of the principality, who started the week level on points with Arsenal, just one place behind them in eighth.

Monaco's visit will bring to mind their shock 3-1 win at the Emirates Stadium in 2015, a stunning result that set the stage for Arsene Wenger's side crashing out of the Champions League at the round of 16. The stakes aren't as high this time round but a defeat for Arsenal would be even more shocking.

Viewing information

Date: Wednesday, Dec. 11 | Time: 3 p.m. ET

Wednesday, Dec. 11 | 3 p.m. ET Location: Emirates Stadium -- London

Emirates Stadium -- London Live stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: Arsenal -286; Draw +400; Monaco +850

Team news

Arsenal: It is looking like another crisis of numbers at the back for Arsenal with no fewer than seven defensive options in doubt. Long-term absentees Ben White and Takehiro Tomiyasu were already ruled out but there was no sign of Gabriel, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Riccardo Calafiori, Jurrien Timber and Thomas Partey in training on Tuesday afternoon. Whether some of those players were being rested to ease the load is for now only a matter for contention with Arteta acknowledging that injuries have begat further injuries in defense due to the overloading of players.

All this means that there could be an Arsenal appearance for Kieran Tierney for the first time since the 2023 Community Shield. "He is ready and he's training really well and he's going to have an opportunity for sure with the way the team is looking at the moment," said Arteta. "It's for that reason and because he's earned it as well with the way he's behaved and the way he's been with us. He's willing to do it and when that happens you have to give opportunities to those kind of players."

Possible Arsenal XI: Raya; Timber, Saliba, Kiwior, Tierney; Odegaard, Rice, Merino; Saka, Havertz, Martinelli

Monaco: There will be no Emirates return for Arsenal academy graduate and USMNT striker Folarin Balogun, who has suffered a setback in the shoulder injury he initially suffered in October. Denis Zakaria is also missing with a hamstring injury while Krepin Diatta is yet to shake off an adductor issue. Add the suspended duo of Wilfried Singo and Christian Mawissa into the mix and there are plenty of troubles for Adi Hutter to consider.

Possible Monaco XI: Majecki; Vanderson, Salisu, Kehrer, Caio Henrique; Camara, Zakaria, Golovin; Ben Seghir, Embolo, Akliouche

Prediction

Given all the injuries this may be an attritional contest for both sides, low on quality and perhaps goals too. PICK: Arsenal 1, Monaco 0