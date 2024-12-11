Chelsea has been on a roll under Enzo Maresca as of late with the team currently riding an eightmatch unbeaten streak in all competitions. While the festive period can take a toll on teams, Chelsea's decision to field almost separate squads for Conference League play vs Premier League play will ensure that everyone is as fresh as possible for competing on both fronts. A perfect four wins in four matches so far in the Conference League could see themselves cruising into the knockout stages of the tournament if they can keep their cool in an away trip to Kazakhstan.

Here are our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds



Date : Thursday, Dec. 12 | Time : 10:30 a.m. ET

: Thursday, Dec. 12 | : 10:30 a.m. ET Location : Ortalyq Stadion -- Almaty, Kazakhstan

: Ortalyq Stadion -- Almaty, Kazakhstan Live stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: Astana +700; Draw +400; Chelsea -330

Storylines

Astana: These are tough matches for any team. Astana have struggled to kick off Conference League play but as things stand, they'd have a shot at a playoff spot for the last 16. It's unlikely that they'll get any points off of Chelsea but staying composed at home, anything can happen.

Astana predicted XI: Josip Condric, Yan Vorogovsky, Branimir Kalaica, Kipras Kazukolovas, Karlo Bartolec, Max Ebong, Aleksa Arnanovic, Marin Tomasov, Nazmi Gripshi, Geoffrey Chinedu

Chelsea: Changes will need to be made in midfielder following Cesare Casadei's red card facing Heidenheim but the Blues should have plenty of depth to take care of this one even if it's a tricky away clash.

Chelsea predicted XI: Filip Jorgensen, Renato Veiga, Benoit Badiashile, Tosin Adarabioyo, Axel Disasi, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Joao Felix, Mykhaylo Murdryk, Jadon Sancho, Christopher Nkunku, Marc Guiu

Prediction

The Blues have been in complete control in Europe and this match will be no different with them scoring a goal in the first half and riding it to a simple victory away from home. Pick: Astana 0, Chelsea 3