Reinvigorated Manchester City will be seeking a fourth consecutive victory when they take on Brentford in the English Premier League on Tuesday. The Bees welcome the Citizens to Gtech Community Stadium having just been dumped out of the FA Cup in the third round by Plymouth Argyle. Thomas Frank's men have gone off the boil at home in the past few weeks and City come into this one having won each of their last three EPL meetings since a 1-0 loss back in 2022-23.

Pep Guardiola saw his players produce a ruthless display to thump Salford City 8-0 in the FA Cup to reach the fourth round. James McAtee notched a hat-trick while Jeremy Doku got a double and a Jack Grealish penalty as well as Divin Mubama's first goal and a Nico effort secured the win. It was the first time since 1933 that City managed to score eight goals in an FA Cup game and came off the back of Premier League wins over West Ham United and Leicester City.

How to watch and odds

Date: Tuesday, January 14 | Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday, January 14 | 2:30 p.m. ET Location: Gtech Community Stadium - London, England

Gtech Community Stadium - London, England Watch: Peacock

Peacock Odds: Brentford +350; Draw +340; City -150

Season so far

Despite thrashing Southampton 5-0 last time out in the EPL, it has been a difficult past month for Brentford which leaves them 11th in the standings. The Bees are no longer the strongest topflight side on home turf with Liverpool now boasting that record. Frank and his players will attempt to avoid a third consecutive loss at Gtech Community Stadium for just the second time in the Premier League. A 4-1 thrashing of West Ham took City to within two points of the UEFA Champions League spots and Pep Guardiola's men will be targeting at least a atop four finish now that they appear to be over the worst of their crisis period. The defending champions remain potent in front of goal having scored in each of their last seven EPL games.

Team news

Brentford: Josh Dasilva, Ethan Pinnock, Kristoffer Ajer, Ben Mee, Aaron Hickey, Igor Thiago, Gustavo Nunes and Ryan Trevitt are all out. Rico Henry has made his comeback, though, while Keane Lewis-Potter should be available with Yoane Wissa and Bryan Mbeumo also due to return to the starting XI.

Possible Brentford XI: Flekken; Roerslev, Van den Berg, Collins, Lewis-Potter; Norgaard, Janelt, Damsgaard; Mbeumo, Wissa, Schade.

City: Rodri, Ruben Dias, Oscar Bobb and John Stones are all out while Kyle Walker appears to have played his final game for the EPL titleholders and is unlikely to feature. Rico Lewis should start while McAtee, Doku and Grealish could all drop out of the XI.

Possible City XI: Ortega; Lewis, Akanji, Ake, Gvardiol; Kovacic; Foden, Silva, De Bruyne, Savinho; Haaland.

Prediction

Brentford's difficulties make City the likelier winners here so do not be surprised if they run out triumphant by a clear goal or two. Pick: Brentford 1, City 2.