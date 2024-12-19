Chelsea will host Shamrock Rovers on Thursday for the final match of the league phase of the UEFA Conference League. The side coached by Enzo Maresca won all five opening games of their European season and are already qualified for the round of 16 while the visitors have 11 points (three wins, two draws) and only a win can guarantee them a top-eight spot. Here are our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds



Date : Thursday, Dec. 19 | Time : 3 p.m. ET

: Thursday, Dec. 19 | : 3 p.m. ET Location : Stanford Bridge -- London, England

: Stanford Bridge -- London, England Live stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: Chelsea -2500; Draw +1300; Shamrock Rovers +3000

Storylines

Chelsea: Maresca will be without Ukrainian winger Mykhailo Mudryk, who failed a drug test and will miss Thursday's fixture waiting for the second test. Joao Felix and Marc Guiu are expected to lead the attacking line, supported by Tyrique George and Christopher Nkunku.

Chelsea predicted XI: Jorgensen; Vale, Disasi, Acheampong, Cucurella; Casadei, Dewsbury-Hall; George, Nkunku, Joao Felix; Marc Guiu.

Shamrock Rovers: UEFA Conference League's top scorer Johnny Kenny will lead the attack alongside Neil Farrugia and Darragh Burns.



Shamrock Rovers predicted XI:Pohls; Cleary, Lopes, Grace; Honohan, O'Neill, Poom, Watts, Burns; Farrugia, Kenny.

Prediction

Chelsea are living a great moment and they are expected to end with another win. Pick: Shamrock Rovers 0, Chelsea 3