For the second year in a row, the Supercoppa Italiana will take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia after the Italian Serie A agreed a multi-year partnership that will see Saudi Arabia hosting four of the six editions of the Super Cup from 2024 to 2029. It's still unknown where the Supercoppa will take place in 2026 and 2027. Here's what you need to know about this season's edition:
SCENES AS INTER CLAIM THEIR THIRD-STRAIGHT SUPERCOPPA ITALIANA CROWN. 👑 pic.twitter.com/X6mk6KnDSD— CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) January 22, 2024
The format
For the second time in a row, the Supercoppa Italiana will follow the Spanish final four format, with the Serie A title holders playing against the Coppa Italia's runners=up while the Serie A's runner-up will face the Coppa Italia winners. In case of a draw, the two sides will directly go to the penalties.
Teams involved
- Inter: 2023-24 Serie A winners
- Juventus: 2023-24 Coppa Italia winners
- AC Milan: 2023-24 Serie A runners-up
- Atalanta: 2023-24 Coppa Italia runners-up
Supercoppa Italiana schedule
Thursday, January 2
Inter vs. Atalanta, 2 p.m. (Paramount+)
Odds: Inter +105; Draw +245; Atalanta +270
Friday, January 3
Juventus vs. AC Milan, 2 p.m. (Paramount+)
Odds: Juventus +135; Draw +220; Milan +215
Monday, January 6
Inter/Atalanta vs. Juventus/AC Milan, 2 p.m. (Paramount+)
Serie A schedule
While the Supercoppa Italiana takes place over the weekend, the Italian Serie A will go on as usual while the games of the four teams playing the cup will be playing on Jan. 14-15.
All times U.S./Eastern
Saturday, Jan. 4
Venezia vs. Empoli, 9 a.m. (Paramount+)
Fiorentina vs. Napoli, 12 p.m. (Paramount+)
Hellas Verona vs. Udinese, 2:45 p.m. (Paramount+)
Sunday, Jan. 5
Monza vs. Cagliari, 6:30 a.m. (Paramount+)
Lecce vs. Genoa, 9 a.m. (Paramount+)
Torino vs. Parma, 12 p.m. (Paramount+)
AS Roma vs. Lazio 2:45 p.m. (Paramount+)
Tuesday, Jan. 14
Como vs. AC Milan, 12 p.m. (Paramount+)
Atalanta vs. Juventus, 2:45 p.m. (Paramount+)
Wednesday, Jan. 15
Inter vs. Bologna, 2:45 p.m. (Paramount+)