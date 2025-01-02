For the second year in a row, the Supercoppa Italiana will take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia after the Italian Serie A agreed a multi-year partnership that will see Saudi Arabia hosting four of the six editions of the Super Cup from 2024 to 2029. It's still unknown where the Supercoppa will take place in 2026 and 2027. Here's what you need to know about this season's edition:

The format

For the second time in a row, the Supercoppa Italiana will follow the Spanish final four format, with the Serie A title holders playing against the Coppa Italia's runners=up while the Serie A's runner-up will face the Coppa Italia winners. In case of a draw, the two sides will directly go to the penalties.

Teams involved

Inter: 2023-24 Serie A winners

2023-24 Serie A winners Juventus: 2023-24 Coppa Italia winners

2023-24 Coppa Italia winners AC Milan: 2023-24 Serie A runners-up

2023-24 Serie A runners-up Atalanta: 2023-24 Coppa Italia runners-up

Supercoppa Italiana schedule

Thursday, January 2

Inter vs. Atalanta, 2 p.m. (Paramount+)

Odds: Inter +105; Draw +245; Atalanta +270

Friday, January 3

Juventus vs. AC Milan, 2 p.m. (Paramount+)

Odds: Juventus +135; Draw +220; Milan +215

Monday, January 6

Inter/Atalanta vs. Juventus/AC Milan, 2 p.m. (Paramount+)

Serie A schedule

While the Supercoppa Italiana takes place over the weekend, the Italian Serie A will go on as usual while the games of the four teams playing the cup will be playing on Jan. 14-15.

All times U.S./Eastern

Saturday, Jan. 4

Venezia vs. Empoli, 9 a.m. (Paramount+)

Fiorentina vs. Napoli, 12 p.m. (Paramount+)

Hellas Verona vs. Udinese, 2:45 p.m. (Paramount+)

Sunday, Jan. 5

Monza vs. Cagliari, 6:30 a.m. (Paramount+)

Lecce vs. Genoa, 9 a.m. (Paramount+)

Torino vs. Parma, 12 p.m. (Paramount+)

AS Roma vs. Lazio 2:45 p.m. (Paramount+)

Tuesday, Jan. 14

Como vs. AC Milan, 12 p.m. (Paramount+)

Atalanta vs. Juventus, 2:45 p.m. (Paramount+)

Wednesday, Jan. 15

Inter vs. Bologna, 2:45 p.m. (Paramount+)