Liverpool can move to 45 points as the English Premier League sees its final games of 2024 played on Sunday. Arne Slot's Reds still have a game in hand but can finish the year with just one loss to their name from what will be 18 outings. Both of these sides won on Boxing Day with Liverpool seeing off Leicester City and Julen Lopetegui's Irons condemning Ivan Juric's Southampton to defeat. The Hammers are without a loss in four EPL games as 2024 ends on a positive note for the Londoners but this weekend's visitors have won six of their last seven meetings including a 5-1 EFL Cup hiding. Arsenal and Chelsea have struggled to make the most of Liverpool's rare dropped points so far this season while the Reds themselves rarely miss. Slot's men profited at the Blues' expense just a few days ago. Mohamed Salah continued his superb form by scoring along with Cody Gakpo and Curtis Jones with the Egyptian the eighth man to hit 100 Premier League home goals as they saw the Foxes off.

Here are our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds

Date: Sunday, Dec. 29 | Time: 12:15 p.m. ET

Sunday, Dec. 29 | 12:15 p.m. ET Location: London Stadium - London, England

London Stadium - London, England Watch: USA Network | Stream: Fubo (try for free)

USA Network | Fubo (try for free) Odds: West Ham +550; Draw +400; Liverpool -250

Season so far

West Ham have eight points from the last 12 available to sit above embattled Manchester United in 13th and are now closer to Europe than the relegation zone. Lopetegui seems safe -- for now -- and have scored in each of their last seven EPL games. Liverpool's provisional lead is a healthy six points over Arsenal with a chance to make that nine in 2025 with a game in hand. Slot is yet to taste defeat away from home and they have scored in every single one of those games. Four consecutive road games conceding at least two goals is something for the Hammers to aim for though.

Team news

West Ham: Lukasz Fabianski, Max Kilman and Carlos Soler are injured while Guido Rodriguez and Tomas Soucek are suspended. Lucas Paqueta is back from a ban and Edson Alvarez could be recalled but Michail Antonio continues to recover from his car accident injuries.

Possible West Ham XI: Areola; Wan-Bissaka, Mavropanos, Todibo, Emerson; Alvarez; Bowen, Paqueta, Kudus, Summerville; Fullkrug.

Liverpool: Ibrahima Konate and Conor Bradley are unavailable but hope to be back in early 2025 while Dominik Szoboszlai is now suspended for this one. Curtis Jones is likely to start again while Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz will hope to edge out Darwin Nunez.

Possible Liverpool XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Mac Allister, Gravenberch; Salah, Jones, Diaz; Jota.

Prediction

This one could be tight with both sides scoring but expect to see Liverpool coming out on top in the end by a one or two-goal winning margin. Pick: West Ham 1, Liverpool 2.