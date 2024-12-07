It has been an up and down start for Ruben Amorim at Manchester United but despite losing to Arsenal midweek, there are reasons for optimism as United's defense in open play is improving. More work needs to be done on set plays but those are also situations where Amorim needs more time on the training ground, and Saturday's match against Nottingham Forest could be an indication of improvement. This will be an important match facing the Tricky Trees who have been in good form to start the season but are in a vulnerable position after losing to Manchester City.

Being able to win matches like this one is what's needed for United to climb back up the table as Amorim figures out who his best XI is. During the festive period, Untied's depth will be pushed to its limits which is a good test to see who can become important to the new manager's setup.

Here are our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

Storylines

Manchester United: Luke Shaw is out again with another injury which could lead to a longer run for Harry Maguire in the XI but there will also be some returns for Amorim. Lisandro Martinez and Kobbie Mainoo missed the Arsenal match due to yellow card accumulation and Victor Lindelof is also back in training although this match may come too soon for him to feature. Jonny Evans will also miss out but day by day, United's injury list is beginning to get shorter.

Manchester United predicted XI: Andre Onana, Noussair Mazraoui, Matthijs de Ligt, Lisandro Martinez, Diogo Dalot, Casemiro, Kobbie Mainoo, Amad Diallo, Bruno Fernandes, Alejandro Garnacho, Marcus Rashford

Nottingham Forest: Entering the festive period with a clean bill of health can be tough, but the Tricky Trees are tough. Danilo and Ibrahim Sangare will be their only absences for this clash as Nuno Espirito Santo has almost an entire squad to choose from to face the Red Devils. Sitting seventh in the league, there's a serious chance that Forest can crash the European party, but to do that, they'll need to pick up some important victories away from home and there's no better place to start than Old Trafford.

Nottingham Forest predicted XI: Matz Sels, Ola Aina, Nikola Milenkovic, Murillo, Alex Moreno, Nicolas Dominguez, Ryan Yates, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Morgan Gibbs-White, Elliott Andreson, Chris Wood

Prediction

It'll be another moment of growth for Manchester United as they struggle to break down an organized Forest, falling at home despite holding the majority of possession. Pick: Manchester United 1, Nottingham Forest 2