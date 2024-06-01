With the Crew heading to Mexico, MLS teams have a chance to win Concacaf Champions Cup for the second time in three years after the Seattle Sounders won it for the first time in 2022. With a clean bill of health for his team, Wilfried Nancy will lead his experienced Crew side to Pachuca as they look to finish their impressive run in this tournament. Fresh off of winning MLS Cup last season, the Crew know what is needed to win trophies as their attention to detail has paid dividends, but in the biggest game in club history, extra focus will be needed.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds



Date : Saturday, June 1 | Time : 9:15 p.m. ET

: Saturday, June 1 | : 9:15 p.m. ET Location : Estadio Hidalgo -- Pachuca de Soto, Mexico

: Estadio Hidalgo -- Pachuca de Soto, Mexico TV: FS1 | Live stream: Fubo (try for free)

FS1 | Fubo (try for free) Odds: Pachuca -170; Draw +310; Columbus Crew +440

Storylines

Pachuca: Getting past the Philadelphia Union and Club America, Pachuca have been nothing short of dominant during their run through this tournament. Winning their knockout round matches by a score of 16-3, the Mexican side has been led by Salomon Rondon who leads the Golden Boot standings with seven goals. His partner in attack has been Oussama Idrissi who has five assists as well as a goal to pace the attack, but the Crew can't only focus on the duo as Erick Sanchez has been a player to watch as well. Playing in front of their home fans, expect Pachuca to come out quickly, but an early goal from the Crew can set the tone.

Columbus Crew: Knocking out Tigres and Monterrey, it feels like the Crew have already played a Champions Cup final and then some, which is why they feel so good coming into this match. Under Nancy, this has been a well drilled team and now with Cucho Hernandez available alongside Diego Rossi, who has scored three goals during Champions Cup play, they'll feel like they can push the pace. Darlington Nagbe and Aidan Morris will be critical to keeping midfield in check but if the Crew can keep the match at their pace, they can win this.

Prediction

Pachuca will score first but that's when the Crew's mentality will shine as they fight back via a brace from Hernandez to lift a continental title. Pick: Pachuca 1, Columbus Crew 2