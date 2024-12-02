Barcelona return to La Liga action on Tuesday away at RCD Mallorca, days after suffering a shocking 2-1 loss to Las Palmas over the weekend. The Blaugrana remain top of La Liga, but Real Madrid have gained ground on Hansi Flick's men in the title race. The hosts come into this one having beaten Valencia to sit sixth at present.

Jagoba Arrasate's side went behind to Los Che through Luis Rioja before Cyle Larin and Abdon Prats turned things around. Although Mallorca are without a win over Barca since 2009, they did draw last season and the Catalan outfit are currently out of form with just one point from their last three games in the Spanish top flight.

The home loss to Las Palmas for Flick's side means that Real's win over Getafe closed the gap at the summit. Barca go to the always challenging Real Betis next, so need to get back to winning before they lose their lead entirely. Despite their domestic wobble of late, the UEFA Champions League is going very well with four wins from five games to sit third in the league phase on 12 points.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more.

How to watch and odds

Date: Tuesday, December 3 | Time: 1 p.m. ET

Tuesday, December 3 | 1 p.m. ET Location: Estadi Mallorca Son Moix - Palma de Mallorca, Spain

Estadi Mallorca Son Moix - Palma de Mallorca, Spain Watch: ESPN+

ESPN+ Odds: Mallorca +450; Draw +300; Barcelona -167

Story so far

Mallorca are sixth with just 15 goals scored and 13 goals conceded so far this season. That defense is joint third in La Liga and Arrasate's men have beaten Las Palmas and Valencia coming into this one. Mallorca are just two points adrift of Athletic Club in fourth but need to score more goals if they are to compete for a European berth. Barca lead La Liga with 11 wins, but are now just one point ahead of Real who have a game in hand. Flick's troops lead La Liga for goals with 43, but they have conceded 16 with four over their last two matches alone.

Team news

Mallorca: Toni Lato, Ivan Cuellar, Takuma Asano and Copete are all out but Vedat Muriqi is back from suspension. Muriqi should come in for Dani Rodriguez with Sergi Darder and Robert Navarro likely to go out wide in the midfield. Larin should continue up top while Manu Morlanes and Samu Costa will remain in the middle

Possible Mallorca XI: Greif; Morey, Valjent, Raillo, Mojica; Morlanes, Costa; Navarro, Darder; Larin, Muriqi.

Barca: Ansu Fati, Marc Bernal, Andreas Christensen, Ronald Araujo and Marc-Andre ter Stegen are out while Marc Casado is back from suspension. Alejandro Balde collided with Sandro Ramirez, although he is thought to have recovered. Lamine Yamal could return to the XI while Dani Olmo could also start.

Possible Barca XI: Pena; Kounde, Cubarsi, I Martinez, Martin; Casado, Pedri; Yamal, Olmo, Raphinha; Lewandowski.

Prediction

Barcelona are in a tough spell and away at Mallorca is not necessarily the easiest assignment with a score draw just as easy to see as a narrow win. Pick: Mallorca 1, Barca 1.