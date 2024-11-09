The 2024-25 Serie A season is back and back with a bang as the usual giants aim to fight for the title, while other clubs hope they can pull off what Bologna did last season and surprisingly qualify for the Champions League. Inter and Juventus look like the favorites to win the league on paper, but teams like AC Milan and Napoli hope to spoil the party in what should be another thrilling campaign.

Game of the week: Inter vs. Napoli

Inter will host Napoli on Sunday for what is expected to become a key game in the Scudetto race as the side coached by former Nerazzurri manager Antonio Conte will try to defend their top spot in the Serie A table while Inter are coming from a Champions League win against Arsenal and have a big chance to overtake the Azzurri and be back at the top of the table for the first time in this 2024-25 season.

Date : Sunday, Nov. 10 | Time : 2:45 p.m. ET

: Sunday, Nov. 10 | : 2:45 p.m. ET Location : San Siro -- Milan, Italy

: San Siro -- Milan, Italy Live stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: Inter -115; Draw +260; Napoli +300

Christian Pulisic and Milan face Cagliari

After the unexpected win against Real Madrid on Tuesday, AC Milan and Christian Pulisic are back and will face Cagliari on Saturday. The Rossoneri will have to deal with the absence of striker Alvaro Morata and youngstar Francesco Camarda (16) will make his first starting appearance with the first team as was announced by Portuguese coach Paulo Fonseca with Tammy Abraham ready to come off the bench in the second half.

Date : Saturday, Nov. 9 | Time : 12 p.m. ET

: Saturday, Nov. 9 | : 12 p.m. ET Location : Unipol Domus -- Cagliari, Italy

: Unipol Domus -- Cagliari, Italy Live stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: Cagliari +450; Draw +300; AC Milan -170



Juric last chance with Roma?

Rumors are strongly suggesting this will be the last game coached by Ivan Juric on the AS Roma bench after a disappointing stint after he was appointed on September 18 to replace former club icon Daniele De Rossi. Since his appointment, Juric won four games, drew three and lost four. Will it be his last game in charge?

Date : Sunday, Nov. 3 | Time : 9 a.m. ET

: Sunday, Nov. 3 | : 9 a.m. ET Location : Stadio Olimpico -- Rome, Italy

: Stadio Olimpico -- Rome, Italy Live stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: AS Roma +110; Draw +230; Bologna +260

How to watch: Matchday 12

All times U.S./Eastern

Thursday, Nov. 7

Genoa 1, Como 1.

Friday, Nov. 8

Lecce 1, Empoli 1

Saturday, Nov. 9

Venezia vs. Parma, 9 a.m. (Paramount+)

Cagliari vs. AC Milan, 12 p.m. (Paramount+)

Juventus vs. Torino, 2:45 p.m. (Paramount+)

Sunday, Nov. 10

Atalanta vs. Udinese, 6:30 a.m. (Paramount+)

Fiorentina vs. Verona, 9 a.m. (Paramount+)

Roma vs. Bologna, 9 a.m. (Paramount+)

Monza vs. Lazio, 12 p.m. (Paramount+)

Inter vs. Napoli, 2:45 p.m. (Paramount+)