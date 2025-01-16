The 2024-25 Serie A season is in full swing as the usual giants aim to fight for the title, while other clubs hope they can pull off what Bologna did last season and surprisingly qualify for the Champions League. Inter and Napoli look like the favorites to win the league on paper, but teams like Atalanta, Lazio and Fiorentina hope to spoil the party in what is turning out to be another thrilling campaign.

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Game of the week: Juventus vs. AC Milan

The biggest game of the weekend will take place on Saturday as Juventus host AC Milan at the Allianz Stadium. After winning the Supercoppa Italiana, new Rossoneri coach Sergio Conceicao won his first Serie A game over the week against Como. USMNT star Christian Pulisic is in doubt for the weekend after he sustained a minor injury while Thiago Motta's side drew away against Atalanta, marking their 13th draw of the 2024-25 season in 20 games played.

Date : Saturday, Jan. 11 | Time : 12 p.m. ET

: Saturday, Jan. 11 | : 12 p.m. ET Location : Allianz Stadium -- Turin, Italy

: Allianz Stadium -- Turin, Italy Live stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: Juventus +115; Draw +220; AC Milan +250

A big Scudetto clash

On Saturday, another key Serie A game will take place in Bergamo as Atalanta host Napoli, the Serie A leaders. Atalanta are currently sitting third, four points behind the side coached by Antonio Conte, and a win against the Azzurri can put them back in the title race.

Date : Saturday, Jan. 11 | Time : 2:45 p.m. ET

: Saturday, Jan. 11 | : 2:45 p.m. ET Location : Gewiss Stadium -- Bergamo, Italy

: Gewiss Stadium -- Bergamo, Italy Live stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: Atalanta +130; Draw +220; Napoli +220

Inter to host Empoli

Simone Inzaghi's Inter, after drawing at San Siro against Bologna, have a big chance on Sunday as they will play after the game between Atalanta and Napoli. The Nerazzurri still have one game in hand to be played, but in any case, this weekend might become a key one for the Scudetto race if they manage to win against Empoli.

Date : Sunday, Jan. 19 | Time : 2:45 p.m. ET

: Sunday, Jan. 19 | : 2:45 p.m. ET Location : San Siro -- Milan, Italy

: San Siro -- Milan, Italy Live stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: Inter -426; Draw +500; Empoli +1100

How to watch: Matchday 21

All times U.S./Eastern

Friday, Jan. 17

AS Roma vs. Genoa, 2:45 p.m. (Paramount+)

Saturday, Jan. 18

Bologna vs. Monza, 9 a.m. (Paramount+)

Juventus vs. AC Milan, 12 p.m. (Paramount+)

Atalanta vs. Napoli, 2:45 p.m. (Paramount+)

Sunday, Jan. 19

Fiorentina vs. Torino, 6:30 a.m. (Paramount+)

Cagliari vs. Lecce, 9 a.m. (Paramount+)

Parma vs. Venezia, 9 a.m. (Paramount+)

Hellas Verona vs. Lazio, 12 p.m. (Paramount+)

Inter vs. Empoli 2:45 p.m. (Paramount+)

Monday, Jan. 20

Como vs. Udinese, 2:45 p.m. (Paramount+)