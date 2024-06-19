The second round of games in UEFA Euro 2024 Group C will be played on Thursday with Slovenia and Serbia meeting at Munich Football Arena. Neither nation won their opening game with Matjaz Kek's men holding Denmark to a 1-1 draw and Dragan Stojkovic's side narrowly going down 1-0 to England. With the Three Lions and the Danes now meeting, this is a golden chance for one of these two to steal a march on a potential second place finish with their fate in their hands for the third and final games.

This is Slovenia's first Euro since 2000 when they won admirers for their swashbuckling style of play which saw them garner two points from a possible nine and their only FIFA World Cup since then was back in 2010. Erik Janza's deflected effort saved a point for Kek and his players but Benjamin Sesko was inches away from scoring a spectacular winning goal which would have also secured a first-ever Euro win for Slovenia. These two shared a pulsating 3-3 draw back in 2000 when Serbia was still playing as Yugoslavia and this Slovenian outfit is unbeaten in seven international games across all competitions.

This is Serbia's first Euro as an independent nation and Stojkovic will be confident that his players can take care of Slovenia and pick up three points based on their improvement against England after going behind to Jude Bellingham's solitary goal. Factoring in former appearances as Yugoslavia as well as Serbia and Montenegro, Serbia have just one win from 12 Euro games. At least one win from these two remaining games and a minimum of four points will likely be needed to advance in second place so this will be considered a must-win game.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds

Date: Thursday, June 20 | Time: 9 a.m. ET

Thursday, June 20 | 9 a.m. ET Location: Munich Football Arena - Munich, Germany

Munich Football Arena - Munich, Germany

FS1 or Fubo (try for free) Odds: Slovenia +350; Draw +250; Serbia -120

Group C

England have seized control of the standings with Denmark now in an awkward position of needing to avoid defeat to keep their hopes of a top two finish intact. Slovenia and Serbia both have a big chance to pick up some vital points with England last for Kek's side and Denmark for Stojkovic's team. A win for Slovenia could have huge ramifications for not just Serbia but also the Danes while Serbia will fancy themselves to get at least a point against Denmark if they win this one.

Team news

Slovenia: Kek is unlikely to change his starting XI with Janza continuing at left-back alongside Jaka Bijol, Vanja Drkusic and Zan Karnicnik in defense. Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak is genuine quality between the sticks while Adam Gnezda Cerin and Timi Max Elsnik will anchor the midfield although 92-cap Jasmin Kurtic could push to be included. Petar Stojanovic and Jan Mlakar should provide the width again with star man Benjamin Sesko up top with Andraz Sporar and Zan Celar as well as Zan Vipotnik on the bench.

Possible Slovenia XI: Oblak; Karnicnik, Blazic, Bijol, Janza; Stojanovic, Gnezda Cerin, Elsnik, Mlakar; Sporar, Sesko.

Serbia: Filip Kostic's Euro is over after a knee injury vs. England so Filip Mladenovic will come in. Sasa Lukic and Nemanja Gudelj should be the central midfield pairing unless Sergej Milinkovic-Savic goes deeper. If that is the case, Dusan Tadic could return behind Aleksandar Mitrovic and Dusan Vlahovic leading the line.

Possible Serbia XI: V. Milinkovic-Savic; Veljkovic, Milenkovic, Pavlovic; Zivkovic, S. Milinkovic-Savic, Gudelj, Mladenovic; Tadic; Vlahovic, Mitrovic.

Prediction

Slovenia's opener was a game of two halves while Serbia looked better after going behind but the goal threat of Benjamin Sesko is particularly hot right now. If Stojkovic's men are true to their Euro form, they could struggle again here which should favor Kek's side. Pick: Slovenia 2, Serbia 1.