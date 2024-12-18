Reigning champions Liverpool can inch closer to their first piece of silverware with new manager Arne Slot on Wednesday, when they face Southampton in the EFL Cup quarterfinals.

The cup tie marks a matchup between the top-ranked team in the Premier League and the division's bottom-dwellers, who will play their first game since firing manager Russell Martin on Sunday. It comes as little surprise that Liverpool are the heavy favorites in this tie, and so the onus will be on them to live up to the label and clinch a spot in the semifinals.

A nearly perfect start to life at Anfield has gotten slightly more complicated for Slot and company, who have two draws in their last two Premier League games. Their defensive resilience was nowhere to be found in their recent results, a 3-3 game with Newcastle United and a 2-2 match against Fulham. The latter game, though, was influenced by Andrew Robertson's 17th minute red card, which means he is suspended for Wednesday's cup tie at Southampton.

Even without Robertson, though, Liverpool will have plenty of players available to ensure a successful outing at St Mary's Stadium. The usual cast of characters could be involved on Wednesday, including this season's top scorers Mohamed Salah, Luis Diaz and Cody Gakpo. Slot will also have the benefit of calling upon Alisson and Diogo Jota, both of whom returned from injuries in the last week after spending around two months on the touchline. Considering the opponent and the jam-packed schedule ahead with the Premier League's festive fixtures, expect some amount of rotation from the reigning champions.

Here's what you know before tuning in.

How to watch and odds

Date: Wednesday, Dec. 18 | Time: 3 p.m. ET

St Mary's Stadium -- Southampton, England Live stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: Southampton +600; Draw +450; Liverpool -244

Projected Liverpool lineup

Kelleher, Quansah, Gomez, van Dijk, Alexander-Arnold, Gravenberch, Jones, Salah, Szoboszlai, Gakpo, Nunez

Prediction

Regardless of Slot's team selection, Liverpool should be capable of collecting a straightforward win against Southampton. The Saints might change their tactics somewhat after their high-risk, high-reward strategy completely backfired in the Premier League under Martin's leadership, but it might not be enough to survive the Reds' attacking might. Pick: Southampton 0, Liverpool 3