Tottenham Hotspur need a win at home to Newcastle United on Saturday to take some pressure off of manager Ange Postecoglou as 2025 gets underway in London. Spurs drew with Wolverhampton Wanderers in their final English Premier League game of 2024 while the Magpies saw off Manchester United.

Since thrashing Southampton in mid-December, the Londoners have picked up just one point from nine across games against Liverpool, Nottingham Forest and Wolves with the pressure building on Postecoglou. The EFL Cup semifinals against the Reds could be key to his future but first he needs to end a run of five games without a win at home here.

Eddie Howe's men are now looking like top four material after an excellent festive run of form which has included wins over Forest, Leicester City, Aston Villa and Ipswich Town before United. After just three clean sheets from their first 15 Premier League games of the season, Newcastle have kept four shutouts from their last four wins. Also one of Tottenham's bogey sides, the Magpies have beaten Spurs in four of their last five EPL games.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds

Date: Saturday, January 4 | Time: 7:30 a.m. ET

Saturday, January 4 | 7:30 a.m. ET Location: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium - London, England

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium - London, England Watch: USA Network | Stream: Fubo (try for free)

USA Network | Fubo (try for free) Odds: Spurs +180; Draw +290; Newcastle +125

Season so far

Tottenham were within two points of UEFA Champions League qualification last year but are currently an outside bet to even finish with a UEFA Conference League place given that they are currently in the bottom half of the table. Mathematically, Spurs are closer to the drop zone than the top four while Newcastle are in fifth and just three points off of Chelsea in the final UCL spot.

Team news

Tottenham: Destiny Udogie is out and could make way for Djed Spence who is back from suspension, but Rodrigo Bentancur is now banned and could hand over to Pape Sarr. Guglielmo Vicario, Micky van de Ven, Mikey Moore, Richarlison, Cristian Romero, Wilson Odobert and Ben Davies are also out.

Possible Tottenham XI: Forster; Porro, Gray, Dragusin, Spence; Kulusevski, Sarr, Maddison; Johnson, Solanke, Son.

Newcastle: Fabian Schar is suspended while Jamaal Lascelles, Nick Pope, Emil Krafth and Sven Botman are all out injured. Kieran Trippier is likely to drop out for Tino Livramento with a knock while Callum Wilson is still some way short of a return.

Possible Newcastle XI: Dubravka; Livramento, Kelly, Burn, Hall; Guimaraes, Tonali, Joelinton; Murphy, Isak, Gordon.

Prediction

Although Spurs must win this one, the Magpies' current form suggests that they would do well to come away from this one with even a draw. Pick: Tottenham 1, Newcastle 1.